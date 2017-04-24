Miner’s picnic meeting set for Wed.

SHERIDAN — A planning meeting for a summer picnic will take place Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library.

The picnic, geared toward the descendants of workers in the mining communities north of Sheridan that flourished in the first half of the 20th century, will take place July 30.

The first revival of the picnic took place in 2016.

See the group’s Facebook page Monarch/Underground Miners, call Nancy Herdt at 737-2388 or email nkwh.51@gmail.com.

The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.