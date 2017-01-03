Miller sworn in as mayor

SHERIDAN — Roger Miller officially stepped into the role of mayor after being sworn in by Judge Thomas Klepperich at Sheridan City Council’s first meeting of 2017.

Kristin Kelly and Thayer Shafer, who were re-elected in the fall, along with new Councilman Rich Bridger, joined Miller in taking the oath.

Just before the oaths, Mayor John Heath shared a choked-up final goodbye.

“This is a unique place, Sheridan, Wyoming,” Heath said. “It’s a special place where we all enjoy living and retiring, raising our kids. I can’t tell you what a privilege it’s been to be part of this team. We can’t do it alone. There’s seven of us up here that look for guidance out of 17,000 people.”

He assured the community of continued hard work by the future council and mayor.

“It is a joy to be part of this team of Sheridan, Wyoming, the best of the best, and we will continue to work for the best and expect the best out of each and every one of us up here because we are the best and to be the best you gotta work at it each and every day,” Heath said.

Council members presented Heath with a gift before Heath left the meeting.

Miller then led the meeting and allowed Bridger to give the first speech. Bridger reminded the citizens of the four points he stressed during his campaign — emphasize fiscal responsibility, maintain a solid infrastructure, maintain a vibrant economy and work in a spirit of cooperation with the council and the community of Sheridan.

Miller thanked his constituents, past and current elected officials, and reminded the community of its roots in agriculture and mining as grounds for a stable economy.

“I will strive to work with everyone to continue to work to improve Sheridan’s future while keeping in mind Sheridan’s past,” Miller said.

Miller emphasized the new role of mayor due to the hiring of a city administrator, Mark Collins, and changes in the mayoral position.

“Over the next three months, I will be evaluating every aspect of the city of Sheridan as the CEO and newly elected strong mayor,” Miller said. “I will work with Mark to ensure the city’s efficiencies, deficiencies and redundancies are all brought up to speed and are corrected as needed.”

After the mayor and council members were sworn in, council sped through a small list of business for the first meeting of the new year. Councilman Jesus Rios accepted a nomination for council president and Councilman Kelly Gooch accepted a nomination for vice president.

The council approved Miller to serve as the voting delegate for the Wyoming Association of Municipalities Winter Workshop from Jan. 11-13 in Cheyenne, with Rios as the alternate.

The council approved the consent agenda purchase of a Salsco mini-paver from Titan Machinery of Gillette for $45,500 to be used by Sheridan’s street division.

“Using a paver instead of placing asphalt by hand will tremendously improve the quality of the many street patches we install each year,” the memo written by Operations Superintendent Mathers Heuck said.

The memo also mentioned benefits of increasing productivity, reducing the quantity of asphalt needed to repair typical street defects and the ability to use two machines at once, putting more material down in a single day. The paver is fully funded by capital outlay — machinery and equipment funds.

Two use permits completed the consent agenda — one for Bots Sots Remount Sale and another for Coffeen Liquors.

Finally, Sheridan citizen John Fafoutakis approached the council about the recycling center in Washington Park, urging them to relocate the recycling center as the park proves difficult to maneuver with heaps of snow and mud during the winter months.