Miller defines duties, assures transparency

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Mayor Roger Miller has spent much of his first month in office working in conjunction with city administrator Mark Collins and the City Council to ensure the municipality defines the roles of the two positions and utilizes them to their full potential.

“I’ve got some draft-type stuff that I’m looking at and I’ll be talking with the city attorney here pretty soon, next week I believe, to see where he’s at on the draft and other aspects to really define the roles. What are my duties, what are Mark’s duties? What defines day-to-day employee issues?” Miller said.

Now, Collins holds the authority over all employees, including hiring, firing and personnel issues within the city — duties previously held by the mayor.

“We’re still looking at those things,” Miller said. “We’re still talking to the city attorney.”

During election season last year, Miller voiced his opposition to the city administrator position. Now that he made it into the mayoral seat, he sees the position a little differently.

“Need? No. Is it going to benefit the city? Yes. I’m definitely more changing my opinion to that aspect,” Miller said, speaking highly of Collins’ credentials and rapport with the state and surrounding communities.

“They couldn’t have picked a better guy for Sheridan,” Miller added. “I really think he’s going to do a great job for Sheridan. He’s already been doing a lot of good little detail stuff.”

Collins initiated Monday evening work sessions for the mayor and council to work through issues between the two council meetings scheduled each month and continues to keep everyone on track during the regular meetings.

Miller anticipated nailing down job descriptions for both himself and Collins within a 30- to 90-day window. With the first 30 days whizzing by, he anticipates solid outlines by the 90-day mark.

“We’re no longer a true mayor form of government. We’re a mayor form of government, with an administrator and a council and it really has shifted off,” Miller said. “That organizational structure is something I’m trying to work with. Authorities, organizational structure, duties, roles, responsibilities. Those are what we have to detail.”

Despite the craze of catching up with city projects, managing his by-the-hour meeting schedule and understanding overall duties of the job, Miller keeps his big-picture plans out in front. Transparency remains Miller’s main objective with his time serving as mayor of Sheridan.

“A primary thing is transparency,” Miller said. “In the next four years, I want the public to feel much more comfortable that the city and everything the city does, and the county, because I’m reaching across that fence like every day, we’re working together, we’re more transparent and we’re trying to do the best we can on the budget that we have.”

Miller eagerly works to move current projects forward, with more emphasis on monetizing what assets the city already has — the Bighorn Mountains and Goose Creek. Miller, who previously owned and operated the Fly Shop of the Bighorns, knows the intricate details of Goose Creek having fished it for well over a decade and wants the city to further utilize its potential.

Current pathways help accentuate the water flowing through the city of Sheridan, but he looks at making the creek more accessible and recreational for citizens. Miller aims to get a jump start on projects in order to save money in the long run, working a little at a time before prices rise higher and higher for each project.

“Let’s get the public to where we’re all really comfortable, we’re all moving forward,” Miller said. “Let’s work on these projects a little at a time so we, again, are better four years from now than we are today. Of course keep that budget in mind. We can’t overspend.”

Miller continues to track down answers to his own questions with the idea of sharing those answers to the community in the hopes of the city increasing transparency with its citizens.