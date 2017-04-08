Miech, this week’s Summit Award winner, has eye on health care career

The Academics for All Committee is proud to recognize Anna Miech as this week’s Summit Award winner. Miech is a senior at Sheridan High School and has earned a cumulative GPA of 3.9.

In her SHS career, Miech has navigated a rigorous course schedule, with AP calculus, AP psychology and AP government headlining her academic resume. Her choice of courses also reveals a passion for math and science subjects, which Miech said are the classes that best satisfy her curious personality.

Miech is involved in the SHS chapter of FFA. Having participated since her freshman year, Miech has separately served as both the chapter secretary and the vice president. She said the organization has taught her much about public speaking, time management and teamwork. Miech is also proudly involved in the youth-centric organization Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Miech offers high praises to the mentors she has had the opportunity to work with. One such mentor is Ward Cotton, who is an agriculture teacher at SHS.

“His understanding, honesty, and sincerity makes him one of the most sought out teachers among all students that know him,” Miech said. “I could never say enough good things about one of the most influential teachers I’ve ever had.”

There is mutual praise between Cotton and Miech. He describes Miech as intelligent and inquisitive.

“She is an outstanding leader with the drive to improve and complete every project she starts,” Cotton said. “She is an example to both the young and older students and members of every organization she is part of.”

Outside of the walls of SHS, Miech has found another mentor in Dr. Rob Vance, a general practitioner, emergency room doctor and OBGYN.

Vance has been a particularly influential mentor for Miech as he has been able to equip her with insight about the field she is passionately pursuing.

Miech’s interest in math and science combined with a drive to help others has put her on a course to enter the medical field. As a young child, Miech witnessed the effects of Alzheimer’s disease within her own family. Though she recalls this as a difficult experience to have gone through, it is one she draws motivation from. Miech intends to earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing before eventually earning a doctoral degree in neurology.

“The way the brain communicates with itself has never ceased to amaze me,” Miech said.

She said she hopes to put her expertise to use and help as many people as possible. When reflecting on her personal experiences around Alzheimer’s disease, she said, “I dream of one day being able to sit down with people and tell them that such a diagnosis does not mean the end.”

Though medicine is certainly in her future, Miech’s exact destination after SHS remains to be determined. Whether or not Miech is awarded an FFA state officer position will have a hand in deciding her school of choice. Currently, she has her eyes on Montana State University, the University of Utah and the numerous institutions available to her in Wyoming. Miech has recently been awarded the Daniels Fund Scholarship.

Miech has two brothers, Jarret and Johnathon, and is the daughter of John and Tracy Miech.