Meth dealer awaits spot in inpatient treatment behind bars

SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan kept a local drug dealer behind bars until a treatment facility will accept her for inpatient treatment.

During a change of plea hearing in November, Sara Trueblood pleaded guilty to conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine with Terry Hoff.

Sheridan County Deputy Attorney Darci Phillips reminded the court of Trueblood’s criminal history starting in 2000 with a marijuana charge. In 2016, the state recalled, Trueblood returned to the courtroom on five misdemeanor charges and three times the court filed a bench warrant for not appearing.

As of her sentencing hearing on Jan. 17, Trueblood served 130 days in jail and addressed the court, saying jail helped keep her clean of drug use.

“I’m asking for a chance to get the help I need,” the 31-year-old woman said to Judge John Fenn, who presided over the hearing. “My head is clear.”

Stacy Kirven, Trueblood’s defense attorney, told the court Trueblood completed her Addiction Severity Index in October, but the facility failed to send the document to treatment facilities. This lapse in protocol disabled Trueblood from seeking inpatient treatment earlier, as rooms remain limited and waiting lists last at least four to six months.

Fenn decided to keep Trueblood jailed until she secured a spot in an inpatient treatment facility, issuing a split sentence of 4-6 years suspended with jail time lasting until Trueblood transfers to inpatient treatment.

“If you hadn’t been caught by the criminal justice system, who knows where you would have been now?,” Judge Fenn told Trueblood. “Don’t give up.”