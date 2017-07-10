Mending ministries: Sheridan faith communities restart collaboration

SHERIDAN — Sixteen years ago, differing views and misaligned goals split the Sheridan Ministerial Association into two groups — the Sheridan Ministerial Association and a new group, Pastors United in Christ.

After several transitions in local church leadership and 16 years behind them, the two groups are working slowly to come together again one community faith event at a time.

“Not merging two groups, but recognizing the strengths of the two groups and trying to figure out what’s best for the community at large,” Cornerstone Church associate pastor and member of PUIC Cody Harr said of the efforts. “We’re trying to open doors for better communication between the groups.”

John Milliken, assistant for discipleship at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, currently serves as president of PUIC and is in a good position to help bridge the gap between the two groups.

“He’s really been a voice for healthy unity for both groups,” Harr said. “They’re really in a good position to do that (at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church) because of the nature of their denomination. They have one foot in both camps. They’ve been able to host different events recently where it really is churches in Sheridan.”

Two years ago, the two groups collaborated for a foot-washing ceremony on Maundy Thursday, or the Thursday before Easter that Christians celebrate as the Last Supper of Jesus Christ before his crucifixion. This year, St. Peter’s again held a collaborative service on the 12th Day of Christmas on Jan. 5, where faith communities gathered together to sing Christmas carols.

“We’re looking at these unity things, looking at all of this. There’s new guys coming in, old stuff is old stuff,” Harr said. “A lot of us haven’t been around for that, so how do we reach out and welcome new pastors into the community and how do we help build relationships between the churches.”

Sheridan’s homeless shelter was one of those initial collaborations between the two groups. Now, Volunteers of America operates the shelter, but both associations contribute to it. A group of Cornerstone Church members served the Thanksgiving meal in 2016 and members of the Sheridan Ministerial Association continue to support the cause.

Doug Goodwin, pastor at First Christian Church and member of SMA, sees SMA as community-focused.

“In my mind, the ministerial association is here for the community so that we work together and we don’t end up with people fighting,” Goodwin said. “We have some common understanding to say, ‘Hey, we know so and so.’ It gives you the opportunity to talk theology if you want, but you can’t make somebody…believe like we disciples do.” Goodwin said SMA invites leaders of all faith backgrounds including the Bahá’í, Mormon and, hopefully in the future, Islam.

“You have to come to the table with the understanding of I’m OK and you’re OK and we’re going to work together where we can,” Goodwin said.

Sheridan’s faith community will continue to work and grow together through community events and continued collaboration of the two groups. “We’ve done a lot of fun things together,” Goodwin said. “I think the church has a lot to be proud of in town.”