Men enter please for burglary charges, sexual assault

Billings man changes plea for aggravated burglary

SHERIDAN — A Billings, Montana, man facing counts of aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary entered a change of plea in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday.

Court documents say Gregory Medicine Horse, along with three other individuals, entered the home of John Bocek on the morning of Dec. 8, 2016, by shooting the main door, entering and taking guns and cash from Bocek while armed with guns. One of the individuals used an electrical cord to tie one of Bocek’s hands to his feet to immobilize him while they left.

Medicine Horse was arrested Jan. 29 after a pursuit in which he was driving a stolen truck in Billings. The 33-year-old man was extradited to Sheridan County.

Medicine Horse pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary in exchange for the aggravated robbery charge being dropped and a suggested 6- to- 10-year sentence with the Wyoming Department of Corrections as part of a plea agreement.

Medicine Horse will attend his sentencing on Oct. 26 at 10:30 a.m. in district court.

Man continues to trial pending settlement

SHERIDAN — A man facing one count of sexual assault will continue to trial unless attorneys finish working out a settlement for the case.

In 4th Judicial District Court, Austin Gabel pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault in the first degree during his arraignment May 2. If found guilty, Gabel faces a prison sentence of 5-50 years and a $10,000 fine.

Court documents say on June 3 a 14-year-old victim reported sexual assault by her ex-boyfriend. The victim said she started dating Gabel in June 2015. They had consensual sex until Gabel was released from the Wyoming Cowboy Youth Challenge in April 2016.

Court documents say on May 7, Gabel and the victim traveled with two others to Sheridan from Johnson County to shop.

The victim said she had a headache and went back to the vehicle. Gabel followed her to the vehicle, threw the victim in the back seat and had forcible sexual intercourse with her.

Court documents said the victim continued to yell no, but when she did so, he would cover her mouth. The victim said Gabel forcibly raped her two additional times before.

The victim conducted a phone call with Gabel, which was audio-recorded by law enforcement. When the victim said the Department of Family Services contacted her for an interview, Gabel repeatedly told her not to tell them anything.

The now 18-year-old man will face trial Oct. 9 unless a settlement for the case is reached.

Man changes plea for business burglaries

SHERIDAN — A man charged with four counts related to the burglary of the El Tapatio Dos restaurant and one count of burglary of Jack’s Auto Body entered changes of plea for both cases in 4th Judicial District Court on Thursday.

Brian Lee Sanders pleaded guilty to two counts of felony burglary and two counts of interference with a peace officer in exchange for a dismissed count of possession of burglary tools.

The plea agreement also suggests Sanders not be charged in another case where he is a suspect for burglary. The state suggested two prison sentences of 3-4 years for the burglary counts and two 1-year sentences, all to run concurrently.

Court documents said on April 7, Sheridan Police Department officers responded to the burglary in progress at the restaurant around 11:30 p.m. When officers ordered Sanders to stop, Sanders attempted to barrel past the officer and attempted to pull away when the officer tried taking hold of the man. A Taser was deployed multiple times and another officer had to deploy a form of pepper spray on Sanders to gain control of him. Two officers were injured as a result of Sanders’ physical resistance. Officers also took Sanders to the hospital to be treated for injuries associated with the pepper spray and physical altercation with law enforcement.

Sentencing for the 35-year-old will take place in district court Oct. 31 at 9 a.m.