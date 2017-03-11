WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Meeting focuses on Goose Creek watershed
SHERIDAN — A group involved in projects for the Goose Creek watershed held its annual meeting Thursday.
EnTech project manager Dave Engels updated the group on the progress of the creek’s level 1 study, which began in June 2016. The study has finished its watershed inventory and characterization. All firms involved — EnTech, SWCA Environmental Consultants and Anderson Consulting Engineers — are working on management and rehabilitation plans.
District manager for the Sheridan County Conservation District Carrie Rogaczewski updated the group on outreach efforts including a social indicators survey, which she said received a low response rate. She also said that bacteria reduction levels in the Goose Creek watershed meet total maximum daily load requirements, with little reduction needed.
The group has not set a date for next year’s watershed meetings, but Rogaczewski said it will be around the same time.
