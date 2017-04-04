McGuire named 2A Coach of the Year

BIG HORN — In just his second season at the helm of the Big Horn Lady Rams basketball team, Michael McGuire took the team to its first state championship in eight years, and he’s been recognized for his achievements.

Monday, the Wyoming Coaches Association announced its Coaches of the Year for the 2016-17 winter season, and McGuire took home the honor for 2A girls basketball.

McGuire led the Lady Rams to a 24-2 record, 10-0 conference record and a regional title before the team ran through the state tournament.

The Lady Rams knocked off Wyoming Indian in a 50-49 thriller to claim the 2A title, the school’s first since 2009.

The championship capped off an eventful eight-month stretch for McGuire, who led the Big Horn football team to a state championship in the fall, the team’s second in four years. The WCA named McGuire 2A football Coach of the Year, as well, an award he also won in 2013.

McGuire’s two Coach of the Year awards bring Sheridan County’s total to five for the 2016-17 school year. Sheridan’s Don Julian (4A football) and Jeff Mowry (assistant football) and Tongue River’s Robert Griffin (2A girls golf) also received the recognition.

Sheridan County had seven Coach of the Year honorees during the 2006-07 school year, the county’s most. It had six representatives twice, including last year.