McDonald’s to celebrate love for reading Tuesday


SHERIDAN — The McDonald’s on North Main Street has invited the public to celebrate the love for reading on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m.

Individuals are invited to read under the stars — in your pajamas if you want! The event will include a night of activities and fun. 

The McDonald’s is located at 2590 N. Main St.

Staff Reports

