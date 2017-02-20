WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
McDonald’s to celebrate love for reading Tuesday
SHERIDAN — The McDonald’s on North Main Street has invited the public to celebrate the love for reading on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m.
Individuals are invited to read under the stars — in your pajamas if you want! The event will include a night of activities and fun.
The McDonald’s is located at 2590 N. Main St.
Staff Reports
Staff Reports
