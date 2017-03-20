McCafferty named NFF’s top scholar-athlete

BIG HORN — Big Horn’s Nolan McCafferty was named Wyoming’s National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete of the Year over the weekend at the scholar-athlete banquet in Laramie.

McCafferty was joined by 11 of his senior football peers at the banquet, including Big Horn teammate Andrew Ratty, Tongue River’s Brennan Kutterer and Sheridan’s Coy Steel, among others.

Each finalist received a $1,200 scholarship, and McCafferty was awarded an additional $1,200 scholarship for winning the award.

McCafferty led the Big Horn defense with 104 tackles during his senior season, including 50 solo tackles and 8.5 for losses. His 203 defensive points were the most at the 2A level. He also had four pass break-ups, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

The Big Horn senior did most of his damage from the linebacker position but still contributed 554 rushing yards, 183 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball.

McCafferty led the Big Horn Rams to the 2A state championship where they closed the season with a win over Greybull.

The Wyoming Chapter of the NFF selects its scholar-athletes based on a criteria of grade point average (40 percent), football ability (40 percent) and participation in school and community activities (20 percent).