WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Mayor, chief introduce Citizens Police Academy to basics


Ashleigh Fox | The Sheridan Press City of Sheridan Mayor Roger Miller introduces himself to the Citizens Police Academy during the second class Tuesday night.

SHERIDAN – City of Sheridan Mayor Roger Miller welcomed the newest class of Citizens Police Academy students during the second session of the nine-week course hosted by the Sheridan Police Department. 

Miller, who served as a police officer in Broomfield, Colorado, starting in 1997, made himself a resource to the CPA students for questions regarding his time served.

“Being in law enforcement, it’s one of the greatest jobs in the world,” Miller told the class of 11 students. “I do miss it from time to time. I don’t necessarily miss crawling through attics and pulling meth heads out of an attic space.”

Miller, who plans to attend as many of the classes as possible, shared with the class that police departments remain near and dear to his heart.

“We want to make sure we’re doing the best, we’re the most professional, we have the best policies and procedures for officer safety, for officer training, for all the different aspects that come along with law enforcement,” Miller said. “This training session for the public to come and enjoy is fantastic. I don’t think we had one of these things down in Broomfield.”

Adriaens also expressed his appreciation for holding a career in law enforcement since 1983.

“I can really relate to the mayor’s comment on what a great career it is,” he said. “I’ve been doing this since 1983 and this is the longest I’ve held one position in my entire career. I’ve worked for the same departments for longer, but I would change positions.”

The second class of the nine-week session gave students insight into Peelian Principles, the mission of ethical police work developed by Sir Robert Peel. The principles, set forth as a baseline for everything else covered in the course. Adriaens emphasized one principle in particular. It states that “every citizen is responsible for the law.”

The class will cover traffic stops, community service, domestic violence, school resource officers, accident investigations, DUI field investigations and chemical testing, community oriented policing and firearms. Students will also witness a Taser presentation and will work with law enforcement for hands-on learning. 

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.
My Google+ profileMy LinkedIn profileMy Instagram profileMy Pinterest profile

Ashleigh Fox

Government/Cops/Courts Reporter
Ashleigh Fox joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as the government, cops and courts reporter. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles, CA. Before working in Sheridan, she worked as a sports editor for the Sidney Herald in Sidney, MT. Email Ashleigh at: ashleigh.fox@thesheridanpress.com
Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..