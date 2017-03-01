Mayor, chief introduce Citizens Police Academy to basics

SHERIDAN – City of Sheridan Mayor Roger Miller welcomed the newest class of Citizens Police Academy students during the second session of the nine-week course hosted by the Sheridan Police Department.

Miller, who served as a police officer in Broomfield, Colorado, starting in 1997, made himself a resource to the CPA students for questions regarding his time served.

“Being in law enforcement, it’s one of the greatest jobs in the world,” Miller told the class of 11 students. “I do miss it from time to time. I don’t necessarily miss crawling through attics and pulling meth heads out of an attic space.”

Miller, who plans to attend as many of the classes as possible, shared with the class that police departments remain near and dear to his heart.

“We want to make sure we’re doing the best, we’re the most professional, we have the best policies and procedures for officer safety, for officer training, for all the different aspects that come along with law enforcement,” Miller said. “This training session for the public to come and enjoy is fantastic. I don’t think we had one of these things down in Broomfield.”

Adriaens also expressed his appreciation for holding a career in law enforcement since 1983.

“I can really relate to the mayor’s comment on what a great career it is,” he said. “I’ve been doing this since 1983 and this is the longest I’ve held one position in my entire career. I’ve worked for the same departments for longer, but I would change positions.”

The second class of the nine-week session gave students insight into Peelian Principles, the mission of ethical police work developed by Sir Robert Peel. The principles, set forth as a baseline for everything else covered in the course. Adriaens emphasized one principle in particular. It states that “every citizen is responsible for the law.”

The class will cover traffic stops, community service, domestic violence, school resource officers, accident investigations, DUI field investigations and chemical testing, community oriented policing and firearms. Students will also witness a Taser presentation and will work with law enforcement for hands-on learning.