Mayor, administrator adjusting to positions

SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan’s newly added city administrator position costs taxpayers more than $150,000 per year and some are wondering whether the city is seeing a return on its investment.

The establishment of the position received a mixed response from the community that included a failed petition to put the creation of a city administrator job on the ballot.

After the petition was examined and officials found it did not have enough valid signatures, the city appointed Mark Collins as city administrator late in 2016.

The position remains in the preliminary stages of implementation, but after two months, city officials say it has proven beneficial.

Strong communication

Council President Jesus Rios said that communication among city department heads and the council improved drastically after Collins arrived on the scene.

“I think that goes both internally with department heads and making sure that internal communications on projects and issues are being dealt with well, as well as on policy issues that are going to end up on the city council’s desk,” Rios said. “We’ve been really pleased with it.”

In one example of this, Collins implemented weekly council work sessions.

“We’ve had some work sessions so the council, I think, is more informed and at the same time has had input to Mark and the staff and to ourselves in terms of brainstorming things that we want to look at in the future,” Councilman Thayer Shafer said.

Those weekly work sessions remain open to the public and include presentations from city employees on upcoming projects. Employees present background information on upcoming projects and entertain additional questions from Sheridan Mayor Roger Miller and council members. While presentations typically take place in the regular city council meetings, these information sessions go into more detail and facilitate conversations among city departments, the mayor and council.

“We’re making things much more transparent in all the actions that we take and the information that we put out, the way meetings are conducted, the amount of information that we’re disseminating is more than what has happened (in the past),” said Jim Harmon, city financial services director.

Paying for the position

In a February 2015 council meeting, the city started the process of seeking a person fit for the administrator position. In that meeting, Councilman Kelly Gooch said he understood that a city administrator is often able to streamline operations and save enough money to essentially pay for the cost of the position. While councilors still anticipate Collins’ impact to adhere to that idea, they said it remains too early to see the specific financial benefit of his position.

“I know a lot of people are questioning the expense, are we getting what we’re paying for,” Rios said. “I say, gosh, we’re just a few months into this position. I think we need to give a little bit more time to be able to evaluate it fully in terms of effectiveness.”

Rios said the trends that the council heard both from consultants and other city administrators was that they were able to demonstrate cost savings in operations that correlated to the wage of the administrator or greater.

The city administrator position pays $137,427.10 and costs the city a total of $171,533.41 with benefits.

Still adjusting

Both Collins and Miller face new experiences in their positions and continue to navigate delegating tasks between themselves.

“Mark, who is new to the community, knows what a city administrator does, but is new to the community,” Rios said. “The mayor is new to governance. Being a first-time elected official, he’s learning the ropes quite quickly in terms of what a mayor does and how to do that. I think it’s been good in some sense because they’re learning together.”

Miller said in an earlier interview with the Press that he believed the position and duty delegations should have been outlined more clearly before hiring the position of city administrator.

“As a manager of my own business, I never hired anyone unless I knew what they were doing,” Miller said.

Following the election, Miller was told he would serve as the “outward facing mayor.”

“OK, but what aspects am I still going to be responsible for?” Miller said of his job description.

Miller said the process is ongoing and will probably be ongoing forever. He and Collins recently visited Gillette, which established its city administrator position in the late 1970s, to gain insight on how to work out the duties of the two positions.

Collins declined an interview with the Press.

Harmon said he works closely and daily with both Collins and Miller and observed the two working well together. Council purposefully kept job delegations vague in the ordinance establishing the city administrator position.

“The council, when we passed the city administrator position, we intentionally didn’t get overly descriptive because we knew whoever became mayor and whoever became the city administrator would come to the table with different skill sets and experiences and we wanted them to start laying out that foundation for which pieces the mayor would continue to really manage on a day-to-day basis and which pieces the city administrator would,” Rios said.

Rios added that the city plans to evaluate after the first year to see what is working and what needs to be adjusted moving forward.