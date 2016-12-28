Maturity has its charms

When box after box of washed baby spinach crushed the market several years ago we all went along with the convenience and the thought that spinach in all its forms was a good thing.

You no longer had to wash larger leaves by hand trying to relieve them of the grit that mature plants bring to the party.

But what that convenience has taken from us is the taste that more mature spinach brings to the salad plate. The seduction of the ease of baby greens has derailed us from the first priority of good food — namely taste. Those larger leaves that so easily hide grit and sand offer a more complex flavor, a sturdier texture and a leaf that can ‘hold its own’ with whatever else you add to the mix.

Drizzle a baby spinach salad with warm bacon dressing and the greens immediately start to wilt, which ends up a saute more than a salad. Do the same with larger spinach leaves and you have the classic, warm, bacon-dressed salad that its creator had in mind.

You can make this salad without the egg for a side dish or you can make it hearty enough for a meal. You can also substitute half of the spinach for kale and add a super food to your diet.

The salad is great as a light dinner or brunch.

Spinach Salad With Pancetta and Fried Eggs

1 small shallot, peeled and thinly sliced

1 to 2 garlic cloves, peeled and finely minced

1 1/2 tablespoons cider vinegar

1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt or to taste

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/3 cup plus 1/2 tablespoon olive oil, more as needed

3 ounces pancetta, diced

2 scallions, thinly sliced, white and light green parts only

4 eggs

12 cups spinach, preferably mature spinach rather than baby, or use kale

1/2 cup chopped fresh dill

1. In a large bowl, whisk together shallots, garlic, vinegar, salt and pepper. Whisk in 1/3 cup olive oil and set aside.

2. Heat a large skillet over medium heat, then add 1/2 tablespoon oil. Add pancetta and saute until browned and crisp at the edges, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to the salad bowl with the dressing. Do not wipe out the skillet.

3. Add scallions and a pinch of salt to remaining fat in the skillet. Saute until tender and pale golden, 2 minutes. Crack in eggs. Fry eggs, spooning some of the olive oil over whites to crisp them at the edges, until just set, 1 to 2 minutes. Add more oil to the pan if needed to be able to spoon some over the eggs.

4. Toss spinach and herbs with the dressing and pancetta. Divide onto 4 plates. Top each with a scallion laced fried egg.

Makes 4 servings.

(Source: The New York Times)

Susan Woody has been a food writer for more than 20 years and is a member of the Association of Food Journalists.