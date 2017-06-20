Marketing sure has changed

Marketing has changed a great deal since I was growing up in the 1950s-60s. I always astound my children (and grandchildren) about how we just had one television and only one channel. CBS. You turned the TV on, and you turned it off.

Another illustration of my ongoing fogeyism are the television commercials then. Mostly appliances, cars, tires, cigarettes. I was even in a commercial, I tell the kids. A new Volkswagen dealership had come to town and the local baseball star, Norm Cash, fresh off of his career year in 1961 was the spokesman. Another young boy and I were in uniform, with Cash showing us how to grip a bat. (Cash hit .361 that year with 41 home runs and 132 runs batted in.)

Commercials in those days had catchy phrases: “You wonder where the yellow went when you brush your teeth with Pepsodent!” Winston cigarettes added “Winston tastes good like a (clap-clap with hands) cigarette should!” Firestone tires had a catchy jingle about how the “rubber meets the road.”

These days, however, commercials seem to be a grim tour through the medicine cabinet, particularly during the evening network news. Poo, once absolutely off limits, is nowadays no big deal, with animated bears — red and blue — talking rapturously about Charmin bath tissue. I’m guessing the origin of this campaign began somewhere on Madison Avenue when the smart guys answered a simple question, “Does a bear (go) in the woods?” There’s even a commercial for VIPoo, a pre-use spray, that “traps the smell of the devil’s donuts.” Now that’s marketing. Whatever happened to Dinah Shore singing, “See the USA in your Chevrolet”?

These days, the pitch is increasingly subtle. Like “small batch.” That means they made only two million. “Relaxed fit” conjures comfort, but means I can get my butt into this pair. “Reduced fat” is a lure for the Boomer crowd, promising you can eat more of them. A favorite of late, “you may lose a little weight,” while pitching a diabetes drug.

Yet, another comes in the mail more often these days. “It’s time for Medicare!”

Swell.

Greg Hampson stopped by the Press earlier this week, Tootsie Rolls under his arm. The Knights of Columbus sell the cases to local merchants for counter giveaways. It’s a fundraiser for RENEW, CHAPS and Our Camp. All told, Hampson said, more than 30,000 Tootsie Rolls find a sweet tooth. If you’d like to participate, give him a call, 307-750-2545.

There’s a video on The Weather Channel about the top five places to view the forthcoming solar eclipse, Aug. 21.

I don’t think the Weather Channel folks get out too much. (They’re headquartered in Atlanta.)

The host talks about the big event, and recommends, “the remote town of Casper, Wyoming.”

Well, folks at the Weather Channel, that’s our biggest city. Would posit that the Casper Chamber of Commerce and its tourism bureau might take umbrage at the “remote town” label.

The eclipse will last two-plus minutes and its totality swath is estimated at about 70 miles wide with Casper a prime, darker spot. The largest city in its path will be Nashville, Tennessee.