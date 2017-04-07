WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

March Against Sexual Assault set for April 14


SHERIDAN — Join the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Medical Center and the Advocacy and Resource Center in a march against sexual assault on April 14.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. at the Sheridan VAMC auditorium. It will include music and refreshments.

For additional information, call 672-7471.

The Sheridan VAMC is located at 1898 Fort Road.

