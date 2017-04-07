WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
March Against Sexual Assault set for April 14
SHERIDAN — Join the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Medical Center and the Advocacy and Resource Center in a march against sexual assault on April 14.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. at the Sheridan VAMC auditorium. It will include music and refreshments.
For additional information, call 672-7471.
The Sheridan VAMC is located at 1898 Fort Road.
Staff Reports
The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region.
