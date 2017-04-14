March Against Sexual Assault helps victims move forward

SHERIDAN — More than 25 Sheridan community members gathered Friday morning to march around the VA’s campus, raising awareness and bringing healing to those affected by sexual trauma. In addition to the march, the Advocacy and Resource Center along with members of the VA executive leadership offered speeches encouraging victims of sexual assault that one event does not define the rest of one’s life.

“I was moved by Linda’s speech,” said Angela Richardson, a veteran and survivor of sexual trauma. “We get desensitized to the statistics out there, but to hear a heartfelt talk to us from someone else and understanding and empathy.”

VA nurse executive Linda Burrell said the event and speeches helped remind the community that, beyond statistics, these victims are real people who suffered traumatic events.

“It’s important to remember those folks and to remember their strength and to really bring light to their victories over the assaults that they’ve endured,” Burrell said.

If you were or know of someone who was a victim of sexual assault, contact the Advocacy and Resource Center at 307-672-7471 or the Military Sexual Trauma Coordinator at 307-675-3295.

See a video recap of the March Against Sexual Assault event at thesheridanpress.com.