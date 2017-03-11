March 11, 2017 — Agendas

Sheridan County Commission

Staff meeting

9 a.m. Monday

Sheridan County Commission Library

Sheridan County Courthouse

• Call to order

• Staff/elected reports

• Sheridan Health Center update with Wendy Ongaro

• Discussion with Mayor Roger Miller about Free Landfill Days

• Adjourn

Sheridan County School District 3

Board of Trustees

Work session

5 p.m. Wednesday

Clearmont Elementary multi-purpose room

• Review governance leadership training

• Review funding cuts

• Review possible impact of funding cuts for 2017-2018

• Review state required recalibration for education funding — summer 2017

• Review regular board meeting agenda

Clear Creek Recreation District Board

6 p.m. Wednesday

Clearmont Elementary

multi-purpose room

• No specific agenda provided.

Sheridan County School District 3

Board of Trustees

Regular meeting

7 p.m. Wednesday

Clearmont Elementary

multi-purpose room

• Call to order

• Roll call

• Pledge of Allegiance

• Approval of agenda

• Delegations, visitors, communications and public comments

• District presentation

• Consent agenda items

A. Approval of warrants and vouchers

B. Approval of minutes — Feb. 8 special board meeting, Feb. 8 regular board meeting

C. Approval of executive session minutes — Feb. 8 special board meeting, Feb. 8 regular board meeting

D. Approval of Clear Creek Recreation District board meeting minutes — Jan. 11

E. Approval to advertise 7-12 vocational agriculture teacher/FFA sponsor

• Administration reports

A. District activities/athletics — activity updates, track coaching recommendation

B. Special education — district, state report updates

C. Technology

D. Transportation

E. Maintenance

F. K-12 principal

G. District food service/business — food service updates, state report, audit, financial report

• Review board policies/leadership governance policies

A. Board policies — 2000 series (superintendent nonrenewal/resignation), 4000 series (personnel records and files)

B. Leadership governance — board committees, development and adoption of policies

• Action items

A. Approval to extend/amend 2016 bus barn rebuild resolution

B. Approval of process for budget cuts

C. Approval of work session and board meeting — March 16 (district audit), March 29

D. Approval of superintendent recommendation regarding administrative contract

E. Approval of junior high/high school assistant track coach

• Discussion items

A. HVAC/bus barn/summer updates

B. 2017 legislative update

C. Small school district update

D. Preliminary budget preparation for 2017-2018

E. WSBA information

• Superintendent report

A. WSBA legislative forum reflection

B. Contract update with Long Technology

C. Contract update with Pine Cove Technology

D. Update on application for alternative schedule

E. Reflection on WSBA board trainings — Feb. 20-21

F. AdvancEd update

G. Federal grant update – district audit

H. WASA superintendent conference — April 19-21

• From the board

• April Board meeting — April 12, establish agenda/work session agenda

• Sign all warrants/vouchers

• Executive session — personnel

• Adjourn

Sheridan County Public Library

Board of Trustees

4:30 p.m. Wednesday

Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library

• Call to order and welcome guests

• Approval of agenda

• Disposition of minutes of Feb. 15

• Treasurer’s report

• Communications — library correspondence, board correspondence

• Director’s report — monthly statistics, items of interest, departmental and branch report

• Committee reports — Friends of the Library, Foundation

• Continuing business — strategic planning process, 2017-2018 draft budget

• New business — Wyoming Retirement System, review of fee schedule, first look at unattended children policy

• Adjourn

Dayton Town Council

7 p.m. Wednesday

Dayton Town Hall

• Call to order

• Pledge of Allegiance

• Approval of agenda — additions/deletions

• Approval of minutes — March 6

• Announcements/correspondence

• Old business update

• Hear from Billie Rawlings about Dayton allowing a fiber festival in August in the Dayton Park

• Act on third and final reading of Ordinance 402, amending the fireworks ordinance

• Set a work study date to discuss 2017-2018 budget

• Citizen communique

• Council comments/requests for future agenda items

• Junior Council comments/requests for future agenda items

• Adjourn