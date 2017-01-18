Man shows remorse for sexual abuse

SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court sentenced a man to up to 18 years in prison for one count of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree.

During a change of plea in November, Robert Neuman pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse of a minor. In exchange for the guilty plea, the state agreed to amend the charge from first degree to second. Neuman served 110 days prior to his sentencing, but the agreement with the state and the defendant keeps Neuman detained until the victim reaches maturity.

According to court documents, prepubescent girls were staying at Neuman’s residence. Neuman had previously given back rubs to one of them, but on May 21, 2016, he engaged in sexual contact with the girl while she slept. The matter came to light in mid-June when the girl reported the incident to another adult.

Defense attorney Jeremy Kisling spoke on behalf of his 60-year-old defendant.

“You see a good guy who did a horrible thing,” Kisling said. “He’s sick and needs to address that.”

Kisling asked the court to accept the plea agreement.

Neuman stood and shared a written letter with the court and counsel.

“I would like to apologize to everyone for having to relive the sins I’ve committed,” Neuman said. “I cannot fully express the shame, sorrow and regret I feel for my family.”

Judge John Fenn spoke directly to the mother of the victim about the sentence, who sat among at least a dozen other observers of the sentencing.

“It’s not your fault or your daughter’s fault,” Fenn said. “You should not have an inkling of guilt. It’s not your responsibility or your fault.”

Fenn accepted the terms of the plea agreement, sentencing Neuman to 11-18 years in prison with no probation. Neuman must also register on the Wyoming sex offenders list.

“There’s a light at the end of the tunnel for you,” Fenn said to the defendant, “and opportunities to do productive things with your life.”