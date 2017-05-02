Man receives up to 30 years for sexual assault charge

SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court entered a no contest plea for a man facing one count of sexual assault in the first degree.

During a change of plea hearing Feb. 28, Michael Goodwin pleaded no contest to one count of sexual assault in the first degree. The plea agreement asked the court to enter the no contest plea, which the court later adjudicated guilty and dismissed Goodwin’s second count of burglary.

Court documents said on Oct. 18, 2015, Goodwin entered an apartment of the victim’s boyfriend. The victim was spending the night with her boyfriend when Goodwin entered the apartment through the unlocked door and performed sexual acts on the victim while she was asleep next to her boyfriend. Thinking it was her boyfriend, she opened her eyes and realized her boyfriend was asleep next to her. After both the victim and her boyfriend asked Goodwin what he was doing, he said that their car was running outside and the police were outside. The two men went outside and the victim called 911.

Goodwin said he had been at a bar earlier and had met a woman who he said asked him to follow her home. Goodwin parked his van behind the woman’s car when they arrived at her place. Goodwin said she left her car lights on and the engine running. He waited for an hour and then went inside the residence, finding the door “wide open.” Goodwin said he woke the woman but her boyfriend then got mad.

The state, represented by Sheridan County deputy and prosecuting attorney Christopher LaRosa, suggested an eight- to- 12-year sentence, to dismiss the burglary charge and credit Goodwin for time served during the sentencing hearing on April 27. LaRosa said he believed the sentence reflected the seriousness of the offense and characterized the heinousness of the crime committed.

“You don’t see these facts very often,” LaRosa said of the burglary and sexual assault from a complete stranger.

LaRosa mentioned Goodwin’s substantial criminal history, noting that this would be his fifth felony conviction and this conviction falls just one and a half years after his discharge from his last felony probation.

Also during Thursday’s hearing, the victim gave a verbal testimony, reading from a letter she wrote earlier and addressing Goodwin directly during parts of the letter. The victim spoke of the implications that “one night of drinking can affect the lives of others.”

Following the victim’s testimony, Goodwin spoke. The 51-year-old said he couldn’t “ask for forgiveness enough,” that he was “not thinking clear, but that’s not an excuse.” Goodwin said this act was the “most shameful thing I’ve done in my life,” and said he hopefully could get the help he needs.

The defendant’s representation, Leonard Kaumo, said Goodwin’s past criminal history was linked to alcohol and substance abuse.

Presiding Judge William Edelman said Goodwin was not an appropriate candidate for probation and ordered him to intensive outpatient treatment. Edelman said that going into this hearing, he planned to impose the maximum sentence for the act.

“Your statement today caused me to rethink that,” Edelman said, noting that the victim has a lifetime of dealing with the repercussions of Goodwin’s actions that night.

Edelman sentenced Goodwin to 10-30 years in prison with a credit of 427 days for time served, followed by supervised parole.

The victim followed Goodwin out of the courtroom and told the man she forgave him.