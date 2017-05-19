Man receives deferred sentence on sex assault charge

SHERIDAN — A young man initially charged with sexual assault in the second degree received a deferred prosecution for an amended third degree charge in 4th Judicial District Court.

Christopher Ketterling pleaded guilty in a change of plea on March 23, but the guilty plea will not be entered unless the 22-year-old does not follow court orders.

According to court documents, Ketterling met a 15-year-old via Facebook. The 15-year-old girl came to Ketterling’s home on Nov. 11, 2016, where he lived with two roommates. They engaged in sexual acts after the two roommates advised him not to do so. One of the roommates called law enforcement from another location. Upon investigation, court documents said the 15-year-old consented and told authorities she wanted to be Ketterling’s girlfriend if they were closer in age.

Defense attorney Ryan Healy said Ketterling has not and will not have contact with the victim. Ketterling told the court he regrets his actions, said he was sorry and would lead a law-abiding life.

Ketterling faces five years of supervised probation. Judge William Edelman warned Ketterling of his responsibility to follow court orders. Edelman said two of the three cases in which he entered deferrals, the individual violated the order before he could even sign the paperwork. Edelman advised Ketterling to remain responsible for his order.