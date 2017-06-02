Man pleads guilty to conspiring to deliver LSD

SHERIDAN — A man pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver LSD during a change of plea hearing in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday.

The court will consider a plea agreement for Turner Taylor, who initially faced three charges including possession with intent to deliver LSD, conspiracy to deliver LSD and a separate felony burglary charge.

Court documents state on May 5, 2016, Sheridan Police Department interviewed a confidential informant regarding drug activity in Sheridan. The informant told officers they engaged in a Snapchat conversation with Kholin Harmon and Turner Taylor regarding the purchase of “acid.” Taylor told the informant he had some acid and in lieu of money, he wanted sexual favors from the informant. The informant ignored the request and eventually agreed to meet Harmon and Taylor at Emerson Park.

Officers conducted surveillance on Harmon’s vehicle and initiated a traffic stop upon identifying the vehicle. Harmon was driving and Taylor sat in the passenger seat. Inside the vehicle, officers found a duffle bag containing one tab, or single user amount of acid/LSD located in the back seat. The two men were arrested. When questioned about the drugs-for-sex deal they had proposed, Harmon just shrugged, court documents state. He further stated, “I knew this was a set up.”

On Nov. 16, 2016, court documents say Taylor entered Taylor Quarry, owned by Leroy Taylor. Leroy Taylor told Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office deputies his business had been burglarized on two prior occasions that he hadn’t reported so he decided to put a trail camera up to capture the thief.

The camera captured Turner Taylor entering the office and the business owner noticed $95 missing. On Nov. 28, the business owner reported another burglary of Taylor Quarry. Surveillance cameras captured the suspect’s vehicle coming and going on Nov. 26. Leroy Taylor recognized the young man entering the business as his grandson, Turner Taylor.

When questioned at SCSO, Turner Taylor identified himself in a photograph from the video surveillance taken at Taylor Quarry on Nov. 26, 2016.

The state suggested a plea agreement for Turner Taylor, outlining that in exchange for a guilty plea on the possession with intent to deliver charge, the other two charges would be dismissed. The state recommended a three- to five-year sentence suspended for a split sentence, for which Taylor would serve nine months followed by five years of supervised probation. The court instructed the man to pay restitution of $195 to Taylor Quarry.

The court scheduled Taylor’s sentencing for July 20.