Man faces prison for absconding from parole; another charged with strangulation

Mabe sentenced to prison for third domestic

SHERIDAN — William Mabe, a man facing his third domestic abuse charge in 10 years, admitted to absconding from his probation orders since Jan. 4, 2016, before his arrest on June 23, 2017.

The court vacated an adjudicatory hearing and set the change of plea and disposition for Aug. 3.

The most recent charge came from an incident on May 23, 2015, when a woman called to report domestic abuse of her daughter from her daughter’s boyfriend, Mabe. An officer responded to the hospital and observed black and blue bruising on both eyes.

The woman said she questioned Mabe at their residence regarding his drug use. The woman said she tried to leave, but Mabe would not let her then pushed her, and she hit her head on a plant, causing the bruise to her right eye.

The woman then left and stayed with her mother and returned the next morning to the residence to shower and get ready for work. Mabe pushed her down in the tub, causing what she thought was the bruise on the left eye.

After admitting to three times of not responding to his probation agent’s request for urine samples and meetings, the court decided to incarcerate him.

The state suggested prison for Mabe, as he quickly absconded after his release from incarceration in October. The state said Mabe has more than 40 offenses on his record, including the most recent incident — his fifth felony conviction.

“It devalues the efforts of those who try to comply with community supervision,” said Sheridan County Deputy and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa.

Mabe’s attorney said Mabe was an addict and read an email from a Sheridan police officer saying he knew Mabe and agreed that the incidents are deriving from a substance abuse disorder.

The defense attorney said a split sentence would be most appropriate in order to get Mabe into substance abuse treatment as soon as possible.

Judge John Fenn told Mabe it was too little, too late.

“You’re a classic example of what we’ve been trying to avoid with bed dates, in and out of jail,” Fenn said.

Fenn sentenced Mabe to 3-5 years in prison with credit for 42 days served. He encouraged Mabe to pursue treatment while in prison.

“This has been a long time coming,” Fenn said. “Your criminal history is a snowball.”

Man pins wife, faces strangulation charge

SHERIDAN — A man facing one charge of strangulation of a household member pleaded not guilty Thursday in 4th Judicial District Court.

Jonathan Walker faces imprisonment for up to five years and a fine up to $10,000 for the felony offense.

Court documents said on June 15 at approximately 3:41 a.m., Sheridan Police Department officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on the 800 block of Avoca Avenue. Officers observed Walker intoxicated and pacing back and forth outside of the residence. When SPD approached Walker, he said, “Take me to jail.”

The victim said Walker was upset over text messages and that he did not know where she was earlier in the night. Walker had been drinking heavily and as the argument escalated, Walker picked her up and threw her on the bed and pinned her down. When she tried to get up, he took his left hand and grabbed her by the throat and held her down on the bed. While trying to move to get air, Walker struck her on the right side of the face. The woman said she wanted to call her sister, but Walker said he would call her sister himself.

The victim’s sister told officers Walker called her and she came over to try and deescalate the situation, but when she got there, Walker became more agitated and began yelling again. The sister convinced him to go outside and smoke a cigarette, but he became more agitated and kicked the door of the trailer multiple times. The victim’s sister stood between the door and Walker, then went inside and called 911.

The 26-year-old man’s not guilty plea during the arraignment led the court to schedule a two-day trial starting Jan. 8, 2018, with a pretrial conference on Dec. 5, 2017.

The court also received a letter from the victim asking to remove the no contact order so that Walker could come home and help the victim with their two young children. Walker expects to be ordered to attend anger management classes through Northern Wyoming Mental Health, but his attorney said he currently attends personal counseling addressing his anger management. Walker and the victim are also seeking marriage counseling.