Man faces charges of aggravated assault, battery

SHERIDAN — A man who now resides in Sheridan County faces two counts in Sheridan County Circuit Court following an altercation with a handgun.

Court documents state that on April 10 Bryan Smith threatened to use a drawn deadly weapon on another, Cord Stockton, when not reasonably necessary in defense. Court documents also indicate Smith caused bodily injury to Stockton. For those two actions, Smith faces one count of aggravated assault and battery and one count of battery.

At around 3:47 p.m. on April 10, officers were dispatched to a residence on South Sheridan Avenue to investigate a report of a fight involving a gun. Michael Whorton, Stockton’s brother, said he had been outside with his toddler when Stockton and Smith, who were also outside, began arguing over a vape pen. The argument became physical and Whorton put his child inside.

When Whorton came back out, he said Smith had Stockton in a chokehold and Whorton had to pull Smith off Stockton.

Court documents said Whorton witnessed Smith moving his vehicle, re-parking it and coming out of his vehicle with a gun. Smith motioned and pointed the gun at Stockton, then struck Stockton in the neck with the gun.

Stockton told law enforcement he and Smith had been shooting guns in the Acme area earlier and were friends and had lived together previously. Stockton said they argued over the vape pen and Smith owed him money.

For the two counts, the 21-year-old faces imprisonment for a total of up to 10.5 years and $10,750 in fines.

A preliminary hearing will be set for Smith.

Smith was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond with directions from the court to have no contact with anyone listed in the court documents, no use or possession of any weapons, not to leave the state of Wyoming and to notify his places of employment of the court charges.

Court documents indicate Smith works at both Rehabilitation Enterprises of North Eastern Wyoming and Normative Services, Inc.