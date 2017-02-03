Man accused in Red Grade shooting pleads not guilty

SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court entered a not guilty plea by reason of insanity or mental impairment for a man accused of attempted second-degree murder and continued detainment while awaiting a disposition hearing.

Todd Faass, the now-50-year-old man charged with the Oct. 31, 2015, shooting of Tyler Lindberg, received a full explanation of the court proceedings from Judge John Fenn during the hearing Thursday.

Fenn explained that Faass completed a court-ordered mental evaluation at the Wyoming State Hospital before attending arraignment in district court.

The state hospital deemed Faass competent to proceed with hearings in his case.

After entering two pleas of not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity or mental impairment at his arraignment, the court ordered a second mental health evaluation by the state hospital. At that time, the state found that at the time of the shooting, Faass did not have the ability to understand right or wrong.

The final evaluation brought Faass to his Feb. 2 hearing, where the court entered his not guilty by reason of insanity or mental impairment with half a day set aside for his disposition hearing, to be scheduled once both defense and state counsels submit witnesses and other necessary documents within the 45-day time period. Both the state and defense attorneys accepted recommendations from the Wyoming State Hospital for Faass.

Fenn revoked Faass’ bond and ordered him to remain at the Sheridan County Detention Center until further word from court allows otherwise.

If proper mental health care and prescribed drug dosage are not happening while incarcerated, Fenn said, he will place him at the state hospital.

Faass asked Fenn if the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Medical Center would be an option. Judge Fenn said it was not an option.

Previous articles in The Sheridan Press state that according to the affidavit of probable cause and testimony given in Sheridan County Circuit Court, teenager Tyler Lindberg and a female passenger went up Red Grade Road on Oct. 31, 2015, to meet up with friends. When they did not see the others, Lindberg headed back toward Sheridan and noticed what he described to police as an older model Nissan or Toyota pickup following him.

The truck attempted to pass Lindberg, but he sped up to approximately 80 mph to prevent the vehicle from overtaking him. The pickup dropped back and followed Lindberg.

As the vehicles approached the sharp left-hand curve near milepost 6.5, each initially slowed down. But then the truck again attempted to pass Lindberg, and he planned to let the truck go by.

As the truck passed the car, prosecutors claim Faass shot Lindberg with a .45-caliber handgun. The bullet hit part of the car and then Lindberg, moving from his shoulder to his neck. Lindberg was treated and released from Sheridan Memorial Hospital after the incident.

Through eyewitnesses, police placed Faass’s 2003 Nissan Frontier on Red Grade Road around the time the shooting occurred. Investigators also matched the bullet that hit Lindberg to a gun the authorities seized from the defendant’s home.