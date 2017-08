SHERIDAN — Pat Maloney will direct the Community Concert Band for the Aug. 8 Concerts in the Park.

Set to begin at 7:30 p.m., Maloney will ensure all of the musicians participating in the band and the audience are having a good time. This performance will be the last Community Concert Band performance of the season.

Concerts in the Park take place every Tuesday through Aug. 22 at the Kendrick Park band shell. The concerts are free and open to the public.