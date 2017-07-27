Main Street window dressing impressive

One facet — or, fact of life — that continues to impress along our Main Street is how well merchants dress their windows. Always fresh displays. Many of them, remarkable. And not just during Rodeo Week, but all year long. (Congrats to Kraft’s Jewelry for winning the most recent rodeo window decorating contest.) Combined with a pleasing amount of neon lighting, it’s no wonder why visitors speak in support, if not awe, of the primary business district hereabouts.

Window dressing is not easy. They have to be appealing, creative and speak to the shoppers and looky-loos. I had a childhood pal whose father was a professional window dresser. He did all the downtown Marshall, Texas, department stores as well as several in Shreveport and a few in Dallas. Before the behemoth malls came along. It was hot work in the summer, cold in the winter, working in a confined space often out of sight and with little credit.

Our stores have “it.” Appreciate them.

••••••

Of downtown business…..

There’s a nifty book, “Rudy Mudra, Master Saddlemaker: The Extraordinary Changes to Saddlemaking, 1879-1966.” Author Kathy Muller Ogle recalls Mudra’s work with leather and his longtime Sheridan Main Street presence. He was a local saddlemaker from 1930 to 1959 and had his own shop for almost 20 years. His custom saddles were sought after, he published his own newsletter, appreciated tourists and town folk stopping by, and when WWII broke out, he signed up for service, though he was 62. Mudra died in 1966.

••••••

Dept. of incidental info……

• Tax preparers top the list of professions with the highest rate of workers older than 66. Time magazine says that 14.2 percent of preparers are past retirement age. Next are clergy with 13.6 percent with farmers and ranchers coming in at 12.7 percent. Bus and ambulance drivers (12.6) and real estate brokers (11.7) are also leading professions for the silver-haired set.

• Stream it. Netflix now has more subscribers than all of the cable-TV providers put together with 50.9 million. Stack all of the cable providers on top of one another and the collective subscriber base is 48.6 million.

••••••

Susan and I recently attended a Hall and Oates concert in Denver with another couple. (Youngsters, you’ll have to ask your parents who they are.) H&O remembered all the lyrics, and were soulful as always. A lot of people wrote them off for many years, thanks to those early, schlocky MTV videos. They’ve retired the hair mousse and delivered a great show. Tears for Fears (again, ask your folks, kiddos) opened at the Fiddler’s Green amphitheater.

••••••

I love old, corny jokes.

A gorilla walks into a ball, pulls up a stool and orders a beer. The bartender brings him a tall, frothy mug and says, “That’ll be five dollars.”

As the gorilla is paying for his beer, the bartender adds, “You know, we don’t get many gorillas in here.”

To which the gorilla replies, “At five dollars a beer, it’s no wonder.”