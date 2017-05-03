Main Street Corner Cafe to open Friday

SHERIDAN — A new café will call Main Street home and uphold the historic integrity of more than just its location.

Main Street Corner Café is set to open Friday at 6 a.m. Laurel Chapman-Baker, who’s opening the café with her grandson Derek Osmun, her daughter Christie Curtis and Curtis’ husband, Andy, said the cooking will take diners back to the days of meals made from scratch.

“This is actually kind of historical cooking,” Chapman-Baker said. “It’s cooking like your grandparents did.”

Chapman-Baker said aside from onion rings and fries, everything will be made from scratch without preservatives.

This includes hand-breading chicken fried steaks and making homemade biscuits for biscuits and gravy.

They’ll also be delivering to the historic Main Street area, from Fifth Street to Coffeen Avenue.

While the family has been in the restaurant business for years, Chapman-Baker used to own The Branding Iron in Dayton and North Main Street Café in the Red Eagle Gas Station, they said this project was more than they expected.

In December, Chapman-Baker said she got word that the property, located at 366 N. Main St., where Quiznos once was located, would be coming back on the market. They got to work on the renovations in January.

“We all came together and decided, ‘OK, we’re going to give this a shot,’” Chapman-Baker said, “but no way did any of us think at that time that it was going to take five months for us to get it up and running; it’s been a long haul.”

Curtis said the building needed a complete remodel. She said when they open, the only aspect that’ll be recognizable from before will be the floor in the main part of the restaurant, which is the same as it was when it was Quiznos.

Curtis said there was originally a half wall from the kitchen to the restaurant, so it was up to them to put in a fire wall. Additionally, the whole restaurant has been painted and has new lighting.

The restaurant needed work behind the scenes and beneath the surface as well.

“At every turn there was something else wrong,” Chapman-Baker said.

Chapman-Baker said the café needed to be rewired to meet new codes. She said the kitchen, which was not a proper commercial kitchen, had rotted beneath the hardwood flooring that needed to be ripped up and replaced.

They also put in a range hood in the kitchen, which Curtis said was a meticulous project for Lee Metal Works.

Curtis said they couldn’t have done all the work without a number of local businesses who helped with things like plumbing and other projects.

She said she’s also thankful for her family, who helped with the renovations and to her uncle, who owns The Pawn Broker and loaned them tools for the renovation.

While it’s been a challenge to get the café ready, Curtis said she’s excited to open and start doing what she loves.

“I love to feed people and I love to make people happy,” Curtis said, “and so that’s what we’re in the business for.”