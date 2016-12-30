Luminous space hones in on brewhouse identity

SHERIDAN — Luminous Brewhouse reopening in a space all its own not only gives it room to breathe and grow, but also the opportunity to unearth its true identity.

Luminous owner and Chief Operations Officer Seth Orr said that though Luminous hasn’t established itself completely, the move has helped sever fictitious ties the community once thought it had to other businesses and expose it as its own entity.

“For two years I had people think I owned either Warehouse 201 or Wyoming Cattle and Creek Company, and I never did, ever,” Orr said. He later added about the move, “All of a sudden it’s like oh, people are getting it.”

With a brand strategy marketing campaign in early stages, Orr said Luminous is pushing the idea that they represent a positive entity in Sheridan.

“When people think Luminous they either have no idea what that means, or think of glowing stuff, or the moon or the sun,” Orr said. “We just wanted something positive.”

Orr said the move was a nearly two-year project that was in the works since almost the grand opening of the brewhouse in 2013. He said he has been interested in the building in which the brewery now resides since it went on the market. He said in an area like Sheridan, where the real estate market has never dropped, the prospect was appealing; and of course location was crucial.

“I now sit on almost an acre of land right in downtown,” Orr said, adding that reports of a possible construction project to change the canal to a park would benefit the brewery, bringing more foot traffic its direction.

He said he didn’t want a location on Main Street because of the lack of parking. The new location has a small parking lot on its north side, which he’d like to keep even with possible expansions in mind.

The Blacktooth Brewing Company’s success makes it one model that Orr respects as a template when imagining how Luminous could expand. He said that one idea is to grow up and out, using the high ceilings to their advantage to expand production behind windows for patrons to see.

Orr said that though the brewery now could produce up to 2,500 barrels a year in the space it has, it would be a cramped, harsh work environment, but his goal of being one of Wyoming’s best craft breweries isn’t unattainable.

“I think we can do that, 4,000-5,000 barrels is what I’m after there,” Orr said of a 10-year goal, “which is not super far-fetched.”

While Orr said the move has easily doubled production to about 100 barrels a month and he has expansion on the mind with interested distributors in Montana and South Dakota, he struggles with the thought of becoming too big.

“That quintessential small pub, local pub kind of rings true to me,” Orr said.

This can be seen in every inch of work in the new brewhouse — from the reused snowfence on the north wall to the wood that Orr and others ripped from an old garage that makes up the south wall. Orr, crew and volunteers were involved in all aspects of design. Even the metal sheets over head are from an old silo near Ucross that they ripped down with a chain and a truck. The interior is custom, reclaimed and personalized to fit Orr’s vision of a Wyoming brewhouse.

Brewing assistant Ben Schubert said that though Orr had specifics in mind for the interior, he asked for input from staff.

Jeff Bolling, who works in sales for Luminous, explained the unique bar counter. Though it’s not up and running yet, there’s a blue stripe that spans the length of the counter that will have 28 degree glycol pumping through it to keep patrons’ beers chilled while they drink. Bolling said bar goers are unlikely to find many others in the state.

“It’s kind of a one-of-a-kind deal,” Bolling said.

What all those details amount to is a true, cozy Wyoming brewhouse.

“I wanted this to scream Wyoming,” Orr said. “I wanted people to come in and be like, oh man, I’m home.”