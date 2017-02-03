Luminous to host TGR’s “Tight Loose”

SHERIDAN — Teton Gravity Research will celebrate its 21st birthday with a showing of “Tight Loose” at Luminous Brewhouse on Wednesday beginning at 6 p.m.

With more than 21 years of traveling the globe and pushing the boundaries of what is possible, TGR has experienced the full spectrum of adventure. It has been a constant evolution of refining a lifestyle — keeping things as buttoned-up on the front end to seize the moment when they can.

TGR’s latest film “Tight Loose” takes you from India to Alaska, as filmmakers discover unridden spine walls, massive airs and full throttle riding in some of the wildest and most spectacular places on earth. Witness the 21-year athlete roster as they come together for a reunion-style massive group shred of the Palisades at Squaw Valley.

The cost to attend is $10 per person. The event will also include raffles and merchandise will be available. Proceeds will benefit the Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area.

Luminous Brewhouse is located at 504 Broadway St.