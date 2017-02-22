Luminous Brewhouse to host Martin Sexton

SHERIDAN — Luminous Brewhouse will host musician Martin Sexton for a one-night addition to his national tour at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Sexton will extend his 2017 tour in support of his ninth studio release, “Mixtape of the Open Road.”

“We have a great space, and fill a niche in Sheridan,” Luminous owner Seth Orr said.

“We are excited to host Martin Sexton,” he continued. “Sharing music like this with the Sheridan community is our way of saying thank you to our patrons — and to the whole town.”

Syracuse native Sexton got his start singing in the streets and subways of Boston in the early ‘90s. He has headlined venues from The Fillmore to Carnegie Hall and his songs have appeared in television series such as “Scrubs,” “Parenthood” and “Masters of Sex” as well as numerous films.

Tickets for the show can be purchased on Brown Paper Tickets, at: http://martinsexton-luminous.bpt.me/.

Luminous Brewhouse is located at 504 Broadway St.