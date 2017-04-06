Low seed diversification leads to minimal food sources, ‘standardized diet’

SHERIDAN ­— While the world plows ahead trying to solve one problem of feeding the masses, another problem rears its head in the wake. Though fruits and vegetables now are easy to ship, packed with carbohydrates, fats and proteins and withstand pests and disease, farms are losing heirloom seeds and the diversity of the foods available continues to shrink.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, over the millennia more than 7,000 species of plants have been cultivated, but today it’s estimated that 30 crops provide 95 percent of human food-energy.

Furthermore, it’s estimated that 60 percent of this is a product of five crops: rice, wheat, maize, millet and sorghum.

Co-owner of Lower Piney Heirloom Vegetable Gardens Rachel Bourgault said one reason for this is because of hybridizing seeds, with the aim of producing the biggest, perfectly-shaped produce. By creating hybrids, the grower cannot save seeds to produce more of that same plant; instead, these seeds will grow one of the many plants that was used in the hybrid.

The other result is one the consumer can taste, or not in this this case. Hybridized seeds, she said, don’t produce the same robust, flavorful food that heirloom seeds do, leading the public to a “standardized diet.”

“You know, don’t put all your eggs in one basket, literally, because you might lose it, quickly,” Bourgault said about the low number food sources.

Additionally, since hybrid seeds were created to stuff the masses, they’re energy dense but lacking micronutrients; a contradiction author and Institute for Food and Development Policy fellow, Raj Patel, calls “stuffed and starved.”

This is also a problem as the market for seeds becomes less diverse. According to AgroNews, in 2014 two seed companies, Monsanto and DuPont ranked first and second for supplying the world’s total seed market. At 20 percent and 15 percent, respectively, the two companies supplied over a quarter of the seed market.

Now, multiple mergers, like the $66 billion one of Bayer and Monsanto, are on the table in an effort to increase food production to keep up with growing populations.

During an interview with Business Insider, Monsanto’s chief technology officer Robb Fraley said, “the whole point here is that the business combination between Monsanto and Bayer will allow the companies to invest in and create more innovation, and it’s going to take a huge amount of innovation in order to double the world’s food supply.”

At the local level, Bourgault said another reason heirloom seeds are disappearing is that so are farms. She uses her grandfather, who she said was known for growing unusually large watermelons in Sheridan County, as an example.

She said over the years he saved the watermelon seeds to plant the next year, resulting in a seed that had acclimatized to Wyoming’s three-month growing season. When he died, though, that part of the ranch was sold and his seeds went with it.

She said this is happening worldwide; as farmers die or farms close due to fewer customers, the seeds are lost with them.

“That farmer basically becomes extinct,” Bourgault said.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture 2012 census of agriculture, the number of U.S. farmers declined between 2007 and 2012 by 4.3 percent in the case of primary operators.

The number has decreased in second and third operators as well by 0.4 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively, and overall by 3.1 percent.

Landon’s Greenhouse and Nursery grower Donald Legerski said once convenient food sources, like canned and frozen goods became available, which meant gardening was no longer a necessity, the tradition of saving seeds began to wane.

“If there is a problem with biodiversity, or lack of biodiversity, it’s because we as a civilization have not been hanging on to or caring for those seed sources as diligently as we would have liked to have,” Legerski said.

Additionally, Legerski said consumers want to buy what they see in magazines; if they see the newest hybrid plant or the reddest tomato, that’s what they’re out to buy.

Bourgault said this means consumers may be hesitant to try something heirloom because it won’t be the perfectly-round tomato. She said heirloom will produce a less consistent product when it comes to appearance, but a superior taste.

To help, Bourgault said consumers should step outside their comfort zones and try foods at local markets.

“What we need to do is really support that guy out there growing his zucchini year after year from his seeds,” Bourgault said. “You know, support those farmers markets.”

Organizations such as the Seed Library Social Network work to promote and share heirloom seeds on a worldwide level through the establishment of seed libraries. The idea is to allow the public to borrow heirloom and open-pollinated seeds to plant and grow at home, and then return seeds at the end of the season.

The University of Wyoming Extension has its own library with a very local goal.

“We will eventually develop varieties of seeds that are specific to Sheridan County,” Seed Library committee chair John Buyok said. “And so eventually the plan is to have a seed bank of seeds that people can count on in Sheridan County.”

While it is no world-saving solution to any problem facing this generation, the seed library is a step toward diversifying at a local level, which Bourgault said is a worthy cause.

“Even if you’re in finances, you should always diversify,” Bourgault said. “So if we’re just dependent on, you know, 12 plants and 5 animals for food…and a virus or something comes along and eradicates that food supply, then we’re in trouble.”