Love in Stitches makes donation to SMH


Courtesy photo | From left, Sheridan Memorial Hospital nurse managers and guests Cindy Eppe, Ann Aksamit, Cynthia Whiteman, Mackenzie Mudd, Tandie Garland, Dee Gilson, Brooke Jackson, Lacey Johnson, Penny Covalt and Jenn Rasp-Vaughn

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation and hospital nurse managers recently accepted a donation of handmade quilts from a local nonprofit, Love in Stitches. The handmade blankets were specially made for seriously ill and/or traumatized children who have to visit the hospital for a variety of reasons. The pediatric and emergency departments will distribute the blankets to their young patients.

Love in Stitches has partnered with several organizations in our community over the past three years and recently selected this project as its first collaboration with Sheridan Memorial Hospital. According to Penny Covalt and Cynthia Whiteman, who delivered the quilts, the group wanted to help those in need and said providing these quilts gives them great satisfaction. 

Nurse managers at Sheridan Memorial Hospital accepted the gift and thanked the group for taking on a project that helps one patient at a time. Tandie Garland who manages the pediatric unit was especially touched by the donation.

“Receiving a beautiful quilt will certainly ease our young patient’s journey through a very difficult or frightening experience,” Garland said. “These beautifully made soft quilts will be a bright spot in their day.”

Love in Stitches hopes to continue to make quilts and give them away for years to come. Love in Stitches received a grant from the Sheridan/Johnson Wyoming Community Foundation to help with the associated quilt costs.

Staff Reports

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

