Loucks Street reconstruction pushed back to 2018

SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan postponed the West Loucks Street reconstruction Phase II project until 2018 due to an increase in costs.

A press release sent last week said the city is currently applying for grants and loans with the goal of receiving enough funding to make up for the shortfall of money needed to complete the project. Those added funds will aid in the addition of a waterline loop to the area, improving water quality, the release said.

The project encompasses 10 city blocks and includes improvements to the sidewalk, curb, gutter, water line, storm drain and the sanitary sewer, among other beautification efforts. The city completed the Highland/Loucks intersection construction.

The increased cost estimate for Phase II of the Loucks Street project comes from a couple additions, city engineer Lane Thompson said in an email.

“During the final design, we have determined that we need an additional storm water treatment system,” Thompson said.

During Phase I construction and final design, the team discovered the water main sitting close to storm drains.

“This causes additional time and cost during the construction,” Thompson said.

The city is currently working to obtain the estimated $250,000 needed for the new aspects of the project. An estimated $150,000 for the storm treatment system and related piping, and $100,000 for adjusting the proximity of the water main to the storm system brings them to the total dollars needed.

“We have applied to the (State Loan and Investment Board) for state revolving funds for the water and sewer portions of this project,” Thompson said. “We have applied for 25 percent principal forgiveness on each loan.”

The loan covers $225,000 of the total, leaving $25,000 for a possible grant or other funding.

Poor road conditions will persist due to the halt on Phase II of the project, but Thompson said in Phase I the team, fortunately, reconstructed the worst areas of the roadway.

Prior to the construction project, the city held five public meetings and six steering committee meetings to receive public input. The first round of final design put the project on a $2.5 million reconstruction budget. The addition kicks the total to $2.75 million and the city still welcomes public input. Citizens may visit the Loucks Street Reconstruction website on the city of Sheridan page under projects. There, citizens have the opportunity to fill out a project feedback questionnaire, subscribe to the project updates mailing list and submit a question or comment about the project. Project contacts Joe Schoen, the city project manager, and Mike Evans, the Entech project manager, are available online as well for further questions or comments.

Additional communication regarding Phase II will be sent out closer to the 2018 project construction time.