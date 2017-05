Loomis to conduct clinic in Sheridan

SHERIDAN — The Cowboy States Reining Horse Association will host a clinic with National Reining Horse Association professional and reining icon Bob Loomis in Sheridan June 2-3.

The clinic, which will take place at the Sheridan College AgriPark, will cost $550 for non-CSRHA members and $525 for members.

Those planning to attend should contact Nancy Pfeiffer at 673-1331 for more information and to register.