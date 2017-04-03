Looking forward to getting outdoors

Unless you’re a fan of winter outdoor sports, it can be extra challenging to think of creative ways to burn calories and stay in shape that don’t involve bundling up and braving the cold. Wyoming winters can feel long and last several months, but once the snow storms cease and the sun shines bright, our opportunities for curing cabin fever increase exponentially.

It’s April and while spring may not be in full swing yet, it’s close. We can look forward to enjoying outdoor leisure activities. When we think about “being active” and living an “active lifestyle” it is easy to mistakenly believe this means working out in a gym, going to an indoor activities center or taking an exercise class. While these are excellent options for getting in daily activity, the truth is, living an active lifestyle can include so much more.

In short, living actively transcends weights and cardio equipment. Yes, these exercise options are effective and serve to improve health and enhance performance, however, they aren’t the only means of enjoying the ability to move. Further, not everyone is drawn to or motivated by gym workouts. A gym environment may feel intimidating, overwhelming and crowded. If you’re one of those people, and even if you’re not, maybe it’s time to spring clean your personal definition of physical activity and take a more simplified approach to your efforts to stay healthy.

What, specifically, am I suggesting by encouraging a simplified approach to remaining active? I am suggesting shifting the focus to those activities that typically fall outside of the rigidly defined category of “exercise.” Believe it or not, there is a caloric cost to leisurely activities such as gardening, carpentry, evening strolls in the park, nature walks, bowling, playing with your grandkids and fishing. The best part is — this list is not all inclusive and is only limited by your own imagination and creative abilities. In other words, just get up and move those muscles — whether spontaneously or as a planned activity, movement is what burns calories and keeps us strong.

As the days get warmer and the evenings stay brighter, capitalize on this time — we all know it flies by all too fast. Get up, get out, get moving and soak up some sun and Vitamin D! Redefining your approach to active living doesn’t mean going backward or losing the gains you already made; it simply means this — take time to stop and smell (or plant) the roses.

Dr. Erin Nitschke is a health and human performance educator, NSCA Certified Personal Trainer, and ACE Health Coach & Fitness Nutrition Specialist. To contact Nitschke, email erinmd03@gmail.com. Center Stage is written by friends of the Senior Center for the Sheridan Community. It is a collection of insights and stories related to living well at every age.