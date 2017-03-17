A look at soul, mind, spirit

“Know, verily, that the soul is a sign if God, a heavenly gem whose reality the most learned of men hath faith to grasp, and whose mystery no mind, however acute, can ever hope to unravel. It is the first among all created things to declare the excellence of its Creator, the first to recognize His glory, to cleave to His truth, victim to self and passion, and will become victim to self and passion, and will in the end, sink in their depths.

“Know thou that the soul of man is exalted the above, and is independent of, all infirmities of body or mind. That a sick person showeth signs of weakness is due to the hindrances that interpose themselves between his soul and his body, for the soul itself remaineth unaffected by any bodily ailments …”

“Consider the light of the lamp. Though an external object may interfere with its radiance. In like manner, every malady afflicting the body of man is an impediment that preventeth the soul from manifesting its inherent might and power. When it leaveth the body, however, it will evince such ascendancy, and reveal such influence as no force on earth can equal. Certain fruits, indeed, attain their fullest development only after being severed from the tree.

“The soul of man is the sun by which his body is illumined, and which it draweth its sustenance, and should be so regarded. Know thou that, according to thy Lord, the Lord of all men, hath decreed in His Book, the favors vouchsafed by Him unto mankind have been, will ever remain, limitless in their range. First and foremost among these favors, which the Almighty hath conferred upon man, is the gift of understanding. His purpose in conferring such a gift is none other except to enable His creature the in to know and recognize the one true God — exalted be His glory. This power giveth man the power to discern the truth in all things, leadeth him to that which is right, and helpeth him to discover secrets of creation.

“Spirit is universally divided into five categories: the vegetable spirit — the power of growth, the animal spirit — the power of all the senses, the human spirit — the rational soul designate one thing. The human spirit/rational soul embrace all beings and as far a human ability permits, discovers the realities of things and becomes cognizant of their peculiarities and effects, and of the qualities and properties of beings. But the human spirit, unless assisted by the spirit of faith, does not become acquainted with the divine secrets and the heavenly realities. It is like a mirror which although clear, polished and brilliant, is still in need of light. Until a ray of the sun reflects upon it, it cannot discover the heavenly secrets.”

— From the Sacred Scriptures of the Baha’i Faith.

Judi Panetta is a member of the Baha’i faith.