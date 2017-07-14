Long hours for 20-second rides

SHERIDAN — Tillar Murray of Fort Worth, Texas, would be the first to agree that barrel racing is harder than it looks. She suffered injuries following a spill around the second barrel during her Thursday night run at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo.

An event wedged between tie-down roping and bull riding, barrel racing presents the only female competitors as part of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo circuit sanctioned by the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association.

Some women seamlessly glide through the three turns, while others fight gravity with one tap of a leg on a barrel.

All women racers, though, work tirelessly for the tight turns and precision that barrel racing requires.

“It’s a lot harder than it looks,” Gillette’s Cassidy Kruse said. “It looks like you should go turn three barrels and it’s that easy, but it’s really not. There’s a lot of work and hard times that goes into it and that’s what makes it so good, too. When the wins come it makes it really exciting.”

One of those wins slipped through Kruse’s grasp in Sheridan on Thursday after missing a top four slot by 0.49 seconds. The thrill of the sport, though, keeps her moving forward.

“It’s a rush and it gets our adrenaline going,” Kruse said.

Competitor Ivy Hurst of Springer, Oklahoma, sat calmly next to her trailer Thursday night hoping for a quick recovery of her horse before her run on Friday. The setback is part of the ups and downs of the sport.

“It’s not always good runs, and the bad runs make the good runs that much better. That’s all of us, ropers, barrel racers, everybody. It’s not all up here, ever,” Hurst said, raising her hand above her head.

“I’m actually experiencing right here,” she continued while moving her hand level with her chin.

Both Hurst and Kruse started barrel racing as soon as they could stay on a horse. Hurst started competing professionally in the late 1990s and Kruse, at 21 years old, just started her time in professional contests.

The barrel racers put in long hours to develop pristine horsemanship skills as well as the precision of their teammate.

“Your horses are a big part of it, too, so you have to make sure your horses are on top of their game,” Kruse said. “I think the main thing is people sometimes don’t really realize how hard it is and how much time it takes. It’s very time consuming.”

Both agree that the glamour shown in the competition arena is not the everyday reality.

“I feel like some of the people in the stands feel like we are pulling our horses around the barrels, but they’re actually very trained to turn,” Hurst said. “You train them to do that. There’s a lot more behind the scenes than anyone will ever realize.”

Hurst said she trains daily with her horses and pulls long hours to gain the satisfaction of a well-trained horse.

“It’s definitely not glamorous,” Hurst said. “I know when we go to the arena, we might look clean and polished, but we generally just put a little mascara, a little lipstick and some earrings on but down inside we really need a shower.”

Hurst said she believes the ideal barrel racer exudes good horsemanship and determination.

“It’s not the party life by any means,” Hurst said. “There’s so much driving all night, feeding all day, cleaning stalls. If you’re not tough, you ain’t gonna make it.”