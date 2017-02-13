Locals quiet on effect of federal hiring freeze

SHERIDAN — With hundreds of federal jobs through the Veterans Affairs Health Care System, U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and other entities, the 90-day federal civilian hiring hold could affect many in the county, but the subject remains one media relations personnel have little to say about.

BLM public affairs officer Tony Brown said he couldn’t comment on President Donald Trump’s hiring freeze that went into effect Jan. 23. Health System Specialist Scott Reichert with the Sheridan VAHCS was limited to fewer than 20 words.

“The Department of Veterans Affairs intends to exempt anyone it deems necessary for public safety, including frontline caregivers,” Reichert said, repeating the VA’s national statement on the freeze.

The only information Reichert said he was able to add was that the freeze would not affect the hospital’s ability to care for its patients.

He also forwarded an official statement from the VA that included a list of exemptions.

He would not comment on how many VA jobs have been or could be impacted.

According to Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce CEO Dixie Johnson, in 2015 the VA employed nearly 600 people and was one of the top three largest employers in the county. Forward Sheridan CEO Jay Stender said that the hospital is a “significant economic engine” in the community and could be hit hard.

“It’s dynamic, it doesn’t have big influxes or out fluxes, it has a pretty consistent workforce,” Stender said, “but it’s like any other place, consistently there’s aging and there’s turnover that occur and in fact if they have a hiring freeze it may impact their ability to maintain staff there.”

The other entity Stender said could be impacted in a big way is the U.S. Forest Service.

A media officer from the U.S. Forest Service had not commented on the issue at of the time of publication, but an amendment to the list of exemptions helps ease concerns about employment shortages in busy seasons for agencies like the USFS.

Issued Jan. 31, the amendment added seasonal employees and short-term employees that are “necessary to meet traditionally recurring seasonal workloads,” to the list of those exempted from the freeze.

The Trump administration has said the freeze is an attempt to lessen the size of the federal government and make better use of taxpayer dollars. The president has instructed the Office of Personnel Management and the Office of Management and Budget to “recommend a long-term plan to reduce the size of the Federal Government’s workforce through attrition.”

The administration also said the hiring freeze will expire upon implementation of the OMB plan.