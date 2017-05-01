Locals join statewide demonstrations

SHERIDAN — Sen. Mike Enzi’s comments regarding a man wearing a tutu in a bar sparked protests all over the state and Sheridan residents didn’t sit this one out.

When asked about improving the lives of the LGBT community, Enzi said, “I know a guy that wears a tutu and goes to the bars on Friday night and is always surprised that he gets in fights. Well, he kind of asks for it a little bit. That’s the way he winds up with that kind of problem.”

Sheridan’s Live and Let Tutu protest met at the corner of Grinnell Plaza and Main Street Saturday night. The group then started its bar hopping at Frackelton’s and worked its way up Main Street.

Real Resistance member and one organizer for the Sheridan protest, Grace Cannon, said while Saturday’s demonstration was meant to unite with groups across the state in reaction to the comment, the protest had multiple goals.

“It should be in celebration of our LGBT community here in Wyoming,” Cannon said. She later added, “We want to bring awareness to the fact that there are people… in this community who aren’t always necessarily represented and that don’t always feel included.”

Cannon said after she saw the reaction to Enzi’s comments on social media, she recognized the desire people had to do something in response, which prompted her to start making phone calls to organize the Sheridan demonstration.

Real Resistance member Josh Hanson said the protests all over the state were a way to respond “in real time” to the comment while showing unity.

“It’s a sign of solidarity is what it is,” Hanson said. “To remind everybody in our community that they’re valued and that there are people who are willing to speak up.”

But he said demonstrations are just a starting point, used to raise awareness and start conversations. But, he added, they are ultimately useless if the next steps aren’t taken.

“If we’re not thinking about the next steps then we’re just spinning our wheels,” Hanson said.

While Hanson said Enzi’s comment would have been a big deal anyway, he said the fact that he was speaking to junior high students made it worse. Cannon said though the senator apologized for misspeaking, it’s something deeper behind the words that worries her.

“To me what’s alarming is not that he misspoke but that there’s a real attitude culturally that needs to be addressed,” Cannon said.

The group collected donations in support of Wyoming Equality during the demonstration. According to the Live and Let Tutu Sheridan Facebook event page, the donations will go to support Wyoming’s LGBT youth form gay-straight alliances in colleges and high schools.