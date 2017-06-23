Locals honored for business, civic achievements

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Business Report selected two Sheridan locals to honor as part of its 2017 Wyoming Forty Under 40 list.

Downtown Sheridan Association events coordinator and Forward Sheridan office manager Zoila Perry and First Federal Bank and Trust senior vice president Jennifer Roe are the only locals of 56 nominees who made the list.

According to the Wyoming Business Report, the 2017 nominees were the most varied of all years and included men and women from across the state in professions including architecture, hospitality, law, the military, web design and outdoor recreation.

Roe said she was nominated by her boss and First Federal CEO David Ferries. Perry was also nominated by one of her bosses, DSA executive director Beth Holsinger.

“She totally deserves it,” Holsinger said. “To recognize individuals that have put their heart and soul into their community, she’s very civic minded.”

Perry was born and raised in Mexico and moved to Worland in 1991 when she was 8 years old. Perry said while growing up she worked in the sugar beet fields until she was 16 and got a job at a grocery store. She came to Sheridan in 1999 and became a U.S. citizen in 2008.

Roe is a Sheridan native. She said she’s worked in banking all of her career and has been with First Federal for 15 years. She said she started with the company as a teller and worked her way through several departments including the loan department, audit and compliance department and now works in human resources.

As part of the nomination process, Roe and Perry had to submit a resume and answer questions about their professional roles, professional recognition and their community service efforts, for which both Roe and Perry have a long list.

Roe said she currently is in the Leadership Sheridan County program, an annual program through the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce that gives tools and inspiration to locals to assume leadership roles in the community.

She is also currently on the local chapter’s Human Resource Board and has in the past served on the Sheridan County Library Foundation Board as well as the board for Children, Horses and Adults in PartnerShip Equine Assisted Therapy.

Perry said she’s been involved in nonprofits since 2006, starting with the Sheridan CiViC program, which inspired her to focus her career on nonprofits.

“I totally made up my mind, I wanted to work for a nonprofit and…make this community a healthy place for everyone,” Perry said.

Additionally, Perry has been a member of the Sheridan Jaycees for 13 years and volunteering with the Miss Wyoming Scholarship Program for 11 years, where she is currently board president.

The Wyoming Forty Under 40 is featured in this month’s edition of the Wyoming Business Report.

“It’s actually a really exciting honor,” Roe said. “Especially since it’s statewide, to be selected amongst a group of so many individuals.”