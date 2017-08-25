Locals create slasher horror to put Sheridan on the map

SHERIDAN — While some may see Sheridan as a peaceful hometown with a charming Main Street and vibrant summer activities, a group of local artists see it as potential for a horror movie of gory proportions.

“There is a small group of us that decided that there needs to be a Wyoming Screen Actors Guild and there isn’t one, so we’re trying to create one,” executive producer Stephen Logan said. “The best way that we can figure to do that is to create an independent film in Wyoming, so that’s what we’re doing.”

The film, which Logan said will not be suitable for children, falls under the slasher horror genre, giving off what director and writer Jeffery Johnathin described as a “‘70s kind of vibe, creepy, Texas Chainsaw Massacre-kind-of vibe.”

Logan added that the film will likely be rated R.

“If they try to give us an NC17 rating, we’re going to cut stuff out of it to make it rated R,” Logan said.

The group plans to show the 90-minute independent film, titled “Echoes of the Unheard,” to a test audience at the WYO Theater on Oct. 31, if all post-production work is completed by that time.

“It’s a story about a guy who’s obsessed with a girl and because he can’t have her, he goes psychotic and kills a bunch of people,” Logan said.

All those involved with the filming, scores, soundtrack and post-production work hail from Wyoming. Local artists Paul Bowers, Logan and his brother, David, Jacob Reagan and others represent Sheridan and are contributing to the score and soundtrack. The two big ideas for the creation of the film are to expose Wyoming as an ideal filming location and the formation of a guild.

“There’s no infrastructure from here to Hollywood, so we’re trying to create it,” Logan said. “What we’re trying to do is create something for the community, by the community, because it’s really dumb there’s no screen actors guild in Wyoming.”

Logan said people film in Wyoming but do not have to hire talent from the state because of the absence of a guild.

“There’s a lot of talent in Sheridan,” Logan said. “There’s a lot of talent all over Wyoming and it gets missed.”

The entire film takes place in and around Sheridan County and the Bighorn Mountains, giving viewers a strong local perspective. Some iconic locations and items included in the film include the Kendrick Mansion, the Mint Bar, Cowboy Café, Flagstaff Café, Luminous Brewhouse, Sheridan WYO Rodeo weekend events, Miss Wyoming Cheyenne Buyert, Tongue River Canyon and countless areas in the Bighorns.

Logan said everyone in town has been continuously supportive of the film in allowing them access to footage and logos that would typically cost way more than they paid to use them.

“We’re nickling and diming this thing,” Logan said. “It looks pretty big budget with what we’ve filmed.”

Logan estimated the small crew has filmed between 300 and 400 hours on days off from their normal jobs. Stephen Logan works at the Cowboy Café and David Logan drives for the Sheridan Taxi service. The men’s drive to create the film and establish a guild has motivated them to finish quickly.

“We’re going to make this movie, and when we’re done, we’re going to make another movie until we create a Wyoming Screen Actors Guild,” Logan said.

Despite the graphic content, David Logan sees the film as a way to expose the potential for filming in Sheridan.

“It’s going to look like a big party because we’re combining it all into one,” Logan said. “The scenery’s going to be gorgeous in the background of a horrible movie.”