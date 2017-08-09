Local youths set out to complete prestigious fly-fishing challenge

SHERIDAN – Four youths set out Thursday to complete the Wyoming Cutt-Slam fly-fishing challenge in just four days. The Cutt-Slam is Wyoming’s most prestigious fishing challenge.

To complete the challenge, fishermen and women must catch all four subspecies of native Wyoming trout – the Yellowstone cutthroat, Snake River cutthroat, Bonneville, or Bear River, cutthroat and the Colorado cutthroat. But the challenge is more than just catching the particular fish; the fish must be caught in the specific drainages where they originate.

Those who try to complete the challenge have one year to do so. These youths are aiming for completion in a matter of days.

The trip was organized by local nonprofit Joey’s Foundation. Founder Joey Puettman said they’ve been getting ready for the trip for about four months.

To allow more time for each kid to catch the more difficult fish over the weekend, the group set out earlier this week to catch their first fish, the Yellowstone cutthroat on the Bighorn River, which they all successfully caught.

The Cutt-Slam was developed by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. It was originally designed to encourage anglers to learn about and develop an appreciation for the cutthroat subspecies in Wyoming, as well as WGFD’s cutthroat management program.

As each participant catches his or her fish, it must be documented with a photo before being released. Each person who catches all four fish must then submit their photos along with an application to WGFD for verification.

Those who complete the Cutt-Slam receive a certificate from WGFD.

According to Trout Unlimited, the Cutt-Slam started in 1996 and as of 2015 had awarded more than 1,150 certificates.

“It’s not easy; it’s hard. If it was an easy thing, everybody would do it,” Puettman said. “It’s an amazing thing; people come from literally all over the world to try and accomplish this feat, and we’ve got four kids (from grades four to nine), and they’re all going to try to pull this off and have some fun.”