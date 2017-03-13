Local watersheds need little pollutant reduction

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Conservation District wrapped up its annual meetings for the Goose Creek, Tongue River and Prairie Dog Creek watersheds late last week.

A main topic discussed regarding the watersheds was the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality’s total maximum daily load, which specifies the amount of a given pollutant that can be in a body of water for that body to still meet water quality standards. The TMDL was initiated in the Goose Creek Watershed and the Tongue River Watershed in 2010 and 2014, respectively.

Through what SCCD Board Secretary/Treasurer Orrin Connell called consistent sampling methods, SCCD has determined what percent reductions for pollutants are needed to meet water quality standards.

At the Goose Creek meeting, district manager for the Sheridan County Conservation District Carrie Rogaczewski said that reduction levels in the Goose Creek Watershed meet total maximum daily load requirements, with little reduction needed. In the 2015 reduction requirements, only one small area showed high, 65-74 percent, reduction and the majority needed low, up to 39 percent, reduction.

The Tongue River showed similar results. In this case, one small area near Fivemile Creek showed a high reduction requirement and the majority of the watershed showed a low reduction requirement.

In both watersheds, the reduction requirements have improved from previous years. In the 2012 reduction requirements for Goose Creek, multiple areas were in need of very high, over 75 percent, reduction.

In previous years for the Tongue River Watershed, the area near Fivemile Creek, which is now high reduction, was at a very high reduction requirement.

While Rogaczewski said that the Prairie Dog Creek Watershed is next on the WDEQ’s list for TMDLs, the conservation district has been monitoring the Prairie Dog Creek Watershed since 2007. Results in 2014 show the entire watershed needing low to medium reduction. This is a vast improvement from the 2011 results that showed areas with high to very high reduction.

During the Goose Creek Waterhsed meeting, EnTech project manager Dave Engels updated the group on the progress of the creek’s level 1 study, which began in June 2016. The group has completed the watershed inventory and characterization, which evaluates existing irrigation infrastructure and identifies and evaluates surface water storage opportunities as well as upland water development opportunities.

All firms involved, EnTech, SWCA Environmental Consultants and Anderson Consulting Engineers, are working on management and rehabilitation plans. This task includes four components: water storage, upland livestock and wildlife, channel stability and irrigation.

During this phase the entities will evaluate and prioritize the components as well as project plans, designs and costs and prepare for funding agency applications.

Also during the meeting, Rogaczewski updated the group on outreach efforts including a social indicators survey. She said though the survey showed that some information is reaching residents, overall it received a low response rate.

The group has not set a date for next year’s watershed meetings, but Rogaczewski said it will be around the same time. The Prairie Dog Creek Watershed meeting was Feb. 16, Tongue River Watershed meeting was March 2 and the Goose Creek Watershed meeting was March 9. More information on specific watershed programs can be found on the SCCD website.