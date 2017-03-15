Local students take top honors in World Languages Competition

SHERIDAN — Junior high and high school students from throughout the state showcased their language talents during the annual World Languages Day March 3-4 at the University of Wyoming.

The annual event provides Wyoming’s world languages students a chance to demonstrate their linguistic talents in judged competitions; convene with other language enthusiasts; and exposes them to 12 diverse language workshops hosted by UW faculty and graduate students. More than 250 Wyoming students participated.

UW’s Department of Modern and Classical Languages sponsored the event, and UW faculty members conducted the rotating language workshops, which represent Arabic, Arapaho, Chinese, Creole, French, German, Haitian, Hebrew, Japanese, Latin, Russian and Spanish.

Modern and classical languages lecturer Yan Zhang, and Mollie Hand, the department’s academic adviser, were co-directors of World Languages Day.

“World Languages Day gives visiting students a chance to compete within their language level, learn about UW, discover other languages and cultures, and hopefully make lifelong friendships with others throughout the state,” Hand said.

The following students earned awards at the event:

Sheridan High School — Spanish Level 4 Group, second place:

Mallory Arneson, Leah Bouley, Nandy Crabb, Will Craft, Isabelle Cruz, Chandler Freimund, Race Johnston, John Lenzi, Ashley Thompson and Matai Trampe.