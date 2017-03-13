Local students to participate in Girls State

SHERIDAN — Several local high school students have been selected to attend the 75th session of American Legion Auxiliary Wyoming Girls State to be held on the campus of Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne June 11-17.

Nikki Perfetti of Tongue River High School, Laura Walters of TRHS, Skye Bensel of Sheridan High School, Aeriana Roth of SHS and Jillian Destefano of SHS will participate.

American Legion Auxiliary Girls State was established in 1941 and is an annual program designed as a practical experience in self-government, based on Wyoming state government. Wyoming Girls State was not held in 1944 and 1945 due to World War II. Girls State is nonpartisan and nonpolitical in that no existing party is promoted.

The program emphasizes the importance of government in modern life and educates young women in the duties, privileges, rights and responsibilities of American citizenship.