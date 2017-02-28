WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Local students named to SDSMT Dean’s List
SHERIDAN — Nearly 500 South Dakota School of Mines & Technology students were named to the Dean’s List for the 2016 fall semester.
In order to merit a spot on the Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for the semester. Full-time students must have earned a minimum of 12 credit hours that term, while part-time students must have earned between three and 11 credit hours that term.
Local students on the Dean’s List include:
• Samuel LeTempt, civil and environmental engineering, Sheridan
• Aaron Campbell, computer science, applied and computational math, Sheridan
• William Carpenter, metallurgical engineering, Sheridan
• Jared Ross, mechanical engineering, Sheridan
Staff Reports
Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)
- Only one of three Sheridan murder cases continues to jury trial - February 28, 2017
- UW law team wins top regional moot court competition - February 28, 2017
- Local students named to SDSMT Dean’s List - February 28, 2017