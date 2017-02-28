WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Local students named to SDSMT Dean’s List


SHERIDAN — Nearly 500 South Dakota School of Mines & Technology students were named to the Dean’s List for the 2016 fall semester. 

In order to merit a spot on the Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for the semester. Full-time students must have earned a minimum of 12 credit hours that term, while part-time students must have earned between three and 11 credit hours that term. 

Local students on the Dean’s List include:

• Samuel LeTempt, civil and environmental engineering, Sheridan 

• Aaron Campbell, computer science, applied and computational math, Sheridan 

• William Carpenter, metallurgical engineering, Sheridan 

• Jared Ross, mechanical engineering, Sheridan

