Local students earn top UW scholarship

SHERIDAN — Ninety-seven outstanding high school seniors from across Wyoming have been selected to receive the 2017 Trustees’ Scholars Award, the University of Wyoming’s top academic scholarship.

The premier scholarship for Wyoming resident high school seniors covers actual credit hours taken as well as room and board costs for eight semesters at UW, starting with the fall 2017 semester. Students from 26 high schools, along with home-school students, were chosen from among 432 eligible candidates.

Recipients are evaluated on their academic excellence (high school grade point average, ACT/SAT scores and curriculum rigor). For this year’s award winners — whose application materials were due by Dec. 1 — the average GPA is 3.95, and the average ACT score is 32.

“This is a fantastic group of high school students from across Wyoming, and we are excited to welcome them to UW in the fall,” UW Admissions Director Shelley Dodd said in a press release.

To retain the scholarship all four years at UW, students must maintain full-time continuous enrollment (at least 12 semester hours) during the fall and spring semesters each year, along with a 3.0 cumulative GPA.

A total of 293 UW students are attending under the Trustees’ Scholars Award this academic year, at a value of $3.02 million.

Sheridan County recipients of the 2017 UW Trustees’ Scholars Award, listed by high schools they’re attending along with their chosen majors, are:

• Big Horn High School — Lydia Mayer, secondary education/English

• Sheridan High School — Ethyn Etchechoury, chemistry; Gabriel Briggs, chemical engineering; John Lenzi, engineering (undeclared); Robert Culver, mechanical engineering; Sidney Jensen, computer science