Local students earn state FFA degrees

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming FFA Association recently announced the recipients of the 2017 Wyoming State FFA Degree, the highest award the state can bestow on its members.

A total of 215 members representing 47 Wyoming FFA chapters earned the degree. These members will receive their degrees on April 6, as part of the Wyoming FFA Convention, held in Cheyenne each year.

“The State FFA Degree is awarded to FFA members who have demonstrated the highest level of commitment to FFA and made significant accomplishments in their supervised agriculture experiences or SAEs,” explained State FFA advisor Stacy Broda.

When students enroll in agriculture education and FFA, they select a hands-on program of work, known as an SAE. These programs help solidify concepts learned in the classroom or through FFA experiences, and incorporate the student’s individual interests and goals. SAEs can include animal production, agribusiness experience or placement in an agriculture business or company.

“The state degree is given to the top FFA members in the Wyoming FFA. Less than 10 percent of our members earn the degree each year, marking it as a significant accomplishment,” Broda said. “Each recipient has shown their growth in their SAE as well as demonstrated leadership, scholastic achievement and participation in community service activities.”

Local students who will receive degrees are Cameron Weigle of the Clear Creek chapter; Andrew Boint, Paden Koltiska, Bryel Link, Anna Miech, Dylan Shaw and Bell Ward of the John B. Kendrick chapter; and Emma Bulstad, Dylan Good and Austin Miller of the Tongue River chapter.