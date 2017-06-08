Local student news — June 8, 2017

Millecheck completes master’s degree requirements

SHERIDAN — Jackie Coulter Millechek of Sheridan recently completed her final scholarly project from the University of North Dakota.

This project included research, writing and developing an accumulative guide of academic planning for students with significant cognitive disabilities to the state’s content standards that was in fulfillment in her Master of Science in special education with a specialization in autism spectrum disorder and an emphasis in applied behavior analysis.

Local earns degree from University of Northern Colorado

SHERIDAN — Tyler Jeffrey Thomas was among the students who earned degrees from the University of Northern Colorado during spring 2017 commencement ceremonies in early May.

Thomas earned a Bachelor of Science in dietetics.

Julian wins essay contest

SHERIDAN — In Wyoming, water has long been a precious resource. Two University of Wyoming students were able to write eloquently on the topic of water and help themselves a little financially in the process.

Cody Perry and Tyler Julian were recently named winners in the “Communicating About Water in Wyoming” writing contest, which is part of the Wyoming Center for Environmental Hydrology and Geophysics Communicating About Water program.

Perry, who recently finished his Ph.D. in curriculum and instruction in the College of Education, won the graduate essay contest with his work, titled “Oasis Among the Clouds,” which describes a challenging mountain hike he took with his wife. Perry is originally from Otis, Colorado.

Julian, a recent UW graduate from Sheridan who majored in global and area studies, and Spanish, won the undergraduate essay contest with his work, titled “Sans Water, Sans Life.” His essay stresses how everyone — from ranchers to legislators — relies heavily on spring snowstorms and snowmelt to provide water to the state.

The contest, with a theme of “Carving Out a Sense of Place” this year, awarded $500 prizes to the undergraduate and graduate student winners.

Cadets graduate from Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy

SHERIDAN — Two local residents are among the graduates of the Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy class, for which ceremonies will take place Saturday in the Wheatland High School auditorium.

Michel Walker and Linton Oppegard, both of Sheridan, spent the last 5.5 months at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center completing the program’s residential phase. Core components during this period include academics, citizenship, life-coping skills, civic service, health and hygiene, leadership and physical fitness.

Two SHS grads earn ‘Dan Carlat’ scholarships

SHERIDAN — The Board of the Dan Carlat-Occidental Jam Memorial Scholarship Fund recently announced this year’s scholarship recipients.

The first recipient is a Sheridan High School graduate Tommy Clift. Clift received a $3,000 scholarship that will be distributed over his first two years of college at either the University of Colorado-Denver or Bellmont College in Nashville, Tennessee.

The second recipient is Sheridan High School graduate Kaija Nymeyer. Nymeyer also received a $3,000 scholarship that will be distributed over her first two years at Sheridan College.

Nymeyer and Clift will perform at the Historic Occidental Saloon before the Thursday jam sometime this summer. The board will advertise those dates once they have been set.

If you have any questions about the scholarship, please contact Tracy S. Carlin at 684-5526, carlatscholar@gmail.com, or you can write to the board at 637 Summit Drive, Buffalo, WY 82834.

Sheridan student earns degree from Baylor University

SHERIDAN — Nathan Zane Trampe of Sheridan recently earned a Bachelor of Arts in studio art from Baylor University.

Trampe was among the more than 2,500 graduates who earned degrees from the school in May.